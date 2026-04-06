Factbox-How is South Asia tackling the Iran war-driven energy crisis?

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NEW DELHI, April 6 (Reuters) – Countries in South Asia, home to a fifth of the world’s population and some struggling economies, have unveiled a number of measures to tackle the energy crisis triggered by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which has squeezed supplies and raised prices.

Here is a look at some of the measures rolled out so far.

INDIA

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* The government slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel. * Windfall taxes imposed on aviation fuel and dieselexports. * Emergency measures invoked to divert gas supplies fromnon-priority sectors to key users. * Oil refiners directed to increase production of liquefiedpetroleum gas.

PAKISTAN

* Government departments given 50% cut in fuel allowancesfor two months. * Work week shortened to four days for government offices. * All offices to operate with 50% staff physically present. * Pakistan Super League, a franchise-based Twenty20 cricketleague, moved behind closed doors.

BANGLADESH

* Offices and banks operate for seven hours, shopping mallsto close by 7 p.m. * Offices to cut power consumption, including by avoidingexcessive lighting. * Ban on decorative lighting at events. * Reduction in fuel and energy use in public offices,restrictions on non-essential travel.

NEPAL

* One-day weekly holiday in schools and government officesextended to two days. * Government to make “legal arrangements” to convert petroland diesel vehicles to electric vehicles. * Price of aviation fuel more than doubled to avoid supplydisruption. * Petrol and diesel prices raised. * Cooking gas rationing in force.

SRI LANKA

* Wednesday declared a public holiday to help fuel suppliesgo further. * Train and bus services reduced. * Power tariffs raised for households and industries.

MALDIVES

* Seeking fuel supply from India. * Fuel prices raised to maintain supply.