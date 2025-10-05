Experts discuss AI’s role in healthcare

The Indian Consulate in New York held an informative session on the “Role of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for Underserved Communities” jointly with Wheels Global Foundation, October 6, 2025.

It brought together experts and innovators from India and the U.S. to explore how AI can make healthcare more accessible and equitable, according to a post on X @IndiainNewYork.

Dr. Ritu Khurana, Physician and Author on AI Ethics and Privacy, introduced the theme and highlighted how technology, when used responsibly, can transform outcomes for underserved populations.

Dr. Chris Dickey, Director, School of Global Public Health, spoke about the applications of AI in strengthening public health systems.

Devika Bhalla from @ServiceNow discussed how enterprise technology and digital infrastructure can play a pivotal role in expanding healthcare reach.

The session concluded with a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Khurana, featuring Dr. Parag Mehta (Chief Medical Officer, NY Methodist Hospital), Dr. Raj Shah (Chair, Health Council, WHEELS Global Foundation), Eric Cruzen (SVP & Chief Data & Informatics Officer at Northwell Health, and Muthu Krishnan, founder & CEO of Kencor Health Inc.

The panel emphasized the need for collaborative innovation, data ethics, and AI-driven solutions tailored for real-world healthcare challenges.