Eighth Annual ‘Mandala Makers Festival’ Begins April 15 In Chicago, Focuses On ‘Live Composition’

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Mandala South Asian Performing Arts presents its eighth Mandala Makers Festival, an annual platform that supports multidisciplinary South Asian performing artists. Events showcasing music and dance begin April 15 and continue through October.

The annual multidisciplinary arts festival that celebrates the creativity, diversity, and innovation of South Asian artists in the United States and the global diaspora, was launched in 2019 in Chicago, and provides a platform for emerging and established artists working across dance, music, theater, film, and interdisciplinary performance, both traditional and contemporary expressions.

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This year’s performances shine a spotlight on “live composition,” with skilled performing artists creating in the moment.

“As we have evolved from street performances in the Devon Avenue neighborhood, Mandala proudly presents a citywide festival with the same mission: to promote the new and next in the performance of South Asian dance and music. The spontaneity of the artists interacting and responding to each other will make each performance unique,” said Founding Artistic Director Pranita Nayar, quoted in the press release.

The Festival goes on till October. For details of the program visit mandalaarts.org