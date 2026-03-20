Eight South Asian-Americans on Barron’s list of most influential women in US financial world

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The highly respected financial publication, Barron’s, recently announced its seventh annual list of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance. In the list are 7 women of Indian origin, and one, Saira Malik, of Pakistani origin.

The list honors women who have achieved leadership positions in the world of finance and are helping to shape its future, Barron’s says.

“Our list, chosen by a panel of Barron’s writers and editors, is based on external and internal nominations, and includes executives at major U.S. companies, investment managers and securities analysts, and public servants and policy makers,” it noted.

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All those selected are based in the U.S. Following are the Indian American women and one Pakistani American on the list:

Anu Aiyengar, Global Head, Mergers & Acquisitions, J.P. Morgan

Sonal Desai

Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton

Meena Flynn, Chair of Global Private Wealth Management; Co-Head of One Goldman Sachs, Goldman Sachs Group

Neesha Hathi

Head of Wealth & Advice Solutions, Charles Schwab

Gunjan Kedia, President, CEO, U.S. Bancorp

Saira Malik, CIO, Nuveen

Sonali Pier, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Pimco

Nishi Somaiya, Partner, Global Co-Head of Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs Group