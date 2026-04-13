Eid Celebration Highlights Unity, Hope and Diversity in New York

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LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., April 10, 2026: The Indian American Muslims of North America (IAMNA), in association with the Consulate General of India in New York, hosted a vibrant Eid Celebration on Friday evening at Five Star Banquet Hall, bringing together diplomats, elected officials, interfaith leaders and more than 200 guests from diverse faiths and backgrounds.

The event reflected the spirit of Eid — a celebration of gratitude, compassion, unity and hope – while showcasing the diversity and strength of the community.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan commended IAMNA for its continued partnership with the Consulate in organizing Eid celebrations and noted the significantly larger turnout this year.

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“I can see in this gathering people from different walks of life,” Pradhan said, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the event.

He further highlighted that Eid represents universal values of charity, forgiveness and harmony that resonate across cultures and faiths. Emphasizing India’s pluralistic ethos, he noted that India is home to one of the world’s largest Muslim populations, with a rich history of Islam dating back to early trade interactions along the Malabar Coast.

He underscored India’s tradition of coexistence and diversity, where different languages, traditions and faiths thrive together under a shared commitment to mutual respect. Drawing parallels with the United States, he described the gathering as a reflection of “unity in diversity,” where people from different backgrounds come together in a spirit of brotherhood.

Pradhan also highlighted initiatives by the Consulate to better serve the community, including new satellite centers in Edison, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio; and Boston, along with expanded service availability.

Her Excellency Amna Almheiri, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates, attended as Guest of Honor and delivered heartfelt remarks reflecting both regional context and the spirit of Eid.

“Wow, this was truly a pleasant surprise. Thank you very much for inviting me today,” she said. “We have gone through some difficult times back in the UAE and the region, but things are now improving. This makes this Eid celebration even more meaningful — a true celebration of peace, unity and hope, not just here, but also back in our region.”

She thanked the organizers and wished everyone a blessed Eid.

The event was attended by several distinguished elected officials, including **John C. Liu**, New York State Senator; **Landon C. Dais**, Assemblyman; **Rita Joseph**, Councilwoman of New York City; and **Neeta Jain**, who presented a Congressional Certificate of Merit on behalf of **Gregory W. Meeks**. Also in attendance was **Raj Goyle**, who is running for New York City Comptroller.

From the Office of the New York City Public Advocate, Deputy Public Advocate **Kashif Hussain** presented an official proclamation recognizing IAMNA’s contributions to the community.

A distinguished group of community leaders was also present, including Dr. Sudhir Parikh, recipient of the Padma Shri award and President of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO); Ankur Vaidya, President of the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA); Srujal Parikh, Executive Committee Member of FIA; Ravi Bhooplapur, Chairman of St. Xavier Medical College; Mohinder Singh Gilzian, President of INOC; Professor Indrajit Saluja, Editor; Ravi Batra, Attorney; Vikas Dhall, Entrepreneur; Jay Singh, Editor; Neeta Jain, Democratic Leader; Harpreet Singh Toor, community leader; Rajender Dichpally, community leader; Inderpal Dhall, faith leader; and A.G. Farooqui, educationist, among others.

During the program, Imam Sheikh Ahmed Waheed delivered remarks on the significance of Ramadan and Eid, highlighting the importance of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, charity and compassion. He emphasized that Ramadan is not only a period of fasting but also a time for personal growth, strengthening faith and fostering empathy for those in need, with Eid serving as a celebration of these values.

IAMNA also honored two women entrepreneurs — Palvesha Yasin Latiwala and Asra Rashid — for their outstanding community service and contributions, recognizing their efforts in empowering and uplifting the community.

Speaking on behalf of IAMNA, Chairman and media personality Ilayas Quraishi expressed gratitude to the Consulate General of India, Her Excellency Amna Almheiri, elected officials and community leaders for their presence and continued support.

IAMNA leadership includes Vice Chairman Ahmed Shakir and Event Co-Chair Mohammed Faroqui, along with Co-Chairs Mukbul Mansuri, Faisal Munir and Faheemuddin Mohammed, who played key roles in organizing the event.

Quraishi described the gathering as a reflection of the “true colors of India,” where people of different faiths and backgrounds come together as one. He highlighted the event as a powerful example of unity in diversity.

“This gathering is not just about celebrating Eid, but about celebrating our shared values and collective identity,” Quraishi said. “It demonstrates how our community continues to contribute positively as proud Indian-Americans and as active participants in the broader American society.”

The evening featured a rich and engaging program including Quran recitation by Umar Faroqui with translation by Zoha Fatima Ahmed, live Qawwali by Rhythm Tolee, stand-up comedy by Mohammed Darbar, remarks by community leaders, and a dinner reception.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering unity, strengthening community ties and promoting harmony across diverse communities.