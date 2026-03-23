Eid al-Fitr Marked Across Tri-State with Prayer, Community and Calls for Peace

NEW YORK: March 20, 2026 — Muslim communities across the Tri-State area and neighboring Connecticut came together in large numbers to observe Eid al-Fitr, offering prayers and celebrating the conclusion of Ramadan with a strong sense of unity, reflection and togetherness.
In Prospect Park, a sizable gathering assembled early in the morning for Eid prayers organized by the Brooklyn Islamic Center. Worshippers arrived with their families, spreading prayer mats across the park and forming rows under the open sky in a peaceful and spiritually uplifting setting.
The annual gathering continues to attract participants from across the city, reflecting the diversity of New York’s Muslim population. Zohran Mamdani joined the congregation, extending greetings and reflecting on the broader sense of community that develops during Ramadan. “Eid Mubarak to everyone here,” he said.
“I think of the teacher who opens up her classroom to Muslim colleagues to pray… the families sending aid and gifts to loved ones… and the communities that started in small spaces and grew,” Mamdani said. “That solidarity isn’t limited to one group — it’s something shared across the city.”
Following the prayers, the gathering transitioned into a festive atmosphere as families stayed back to greet one another, spend time together and celebrate the occasion. Children enjoyed treats and small gifts, while friends and neighbors reconnected in a warm, communal environment.
Large Congregations Across New Jersey, New York and Connecticut
Eid was also observed widely throughout New Jersey, where thousands attended organized prayer services at multiple locations.
One of the most prominent gatherings took place at the Teaneck Armory, where the Eid Committee coordinated large-scale prayer arrangements. Due to the high turnout, multiple prayer sessions were conducted to ensure everyone could participate comfortably.
In Hudson County, congregations also gathered at Masjid Al-Tawhid, where worshippers marked the occasion with prayers and community interaction.
Across South and Central Jersey, several mosques and Islamic centers — including ISCJ, MCNJ, Alwali Mosque and MCMC — organized additional prayer timings to accommodate the overwhelming number of attendees. Similarly, many mosques throughout New York City hosted multiple Eid congregations.
Beyond the Tri-State, communities in Connecticut also marked Eid with large gatherings at mosques and open prayer spaces, reflecting the widespread observance of the festival across the region.
After prayers, people exchanged greetings and embraced one another, continuing the celebrations with shared meals and gatherings among family and friends.
Amid the festivities, many community members also reflected on global challenges and ongoing conflicts. Conversations and sermons at several locations included prayers for peace, stability and relief for those affected by hardships around the world.
Community leaders emphasized that the values practiced during Ramadan — generosity, patience and compassion — should continue to guide individuals beyond the holy month.
A Day of Faith and Togetherness
From the open spaces of Brooklyn to the crowded prayer venues across New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, Eid al-Fitr 2026 highlighted the spirit of unity that defines the occasion. The day served not only as a celebration, but also as a reminder of shared values, collective responsibility and hope for a more peaceful world.