Eid al-Fitr Marked Across Tri-State with Prayer, Community and Calls for Peace

NEW YORK: March 20, 2026 — Muslim communities across the Tri-State area and neighboring Connecticut came together in large numbers to observe Eid al-Fitr, offering prayers and celebrating the conclusion of Ramadan with a strong sense of unity, reflection and togetherness.

In Prospect Park, a sizable gathering assembled early in the morning for Eid prayers organized by the Brooklyn Islamic Center. Worshippers arrived with their families, spreading prayer mats across the park and forming rows under the open sky in a peaceful and spiritually uplifting setting.

The annual gathering continues to attract participants from across the city, reflecting the diversity of New York’s Muslim population. Zohran Mamdani joined the congregation, extending greetings and reflecting on the broader sense of community that develops during Ramadan. “Eid Mubarak to everyone here,” he said.

“I think of the teacher who opens up her classroom to Muslim colleagues to pray… the families sending aid and gifts to loved ones… and the communities that started in small spaces and grew,” Mamdani said. “That solidarity isn’t limited to one group — it’s something shared across the city.”

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Following the prayers, the gathering transitioned into a festive atmosphere as families stayed back to greet one another, spend time together and celebrate the occasion. Children enjoyed treats and small gifts, while friends and neighbors reconnected in a warm, communal environment.