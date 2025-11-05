Edison Mayor Sam Joshi wins second term in decisive race

- ADVERTISEMENT -



EDISON, N.J. (Nov. 5, 2025) Edison Mayor Sam Joshi appeared headed for a second term Tuesday, holding a commanding lead over independent challenger Dave Tingle in unofficial results.

Joshi, 36, a Democrat completing his first four-year term, led Tingle, a township police lieutenant, 20,142 to 7,952, with all districts reporting, according to unofficial totals.

Since taking office in 2022, Joshi has held more than 400 plus community meetings. He ran with a new slate of Democratic Township Council candidates — Kelli Dima, Robert Kentos and Biral Patel — who also appeared poised to win.

Kentos led the council race with 19,263 votes, followed by Patel with 18,366 and Dima with 17,708, according to unofficial report of Middlesex County.

Tingle, making his first run for mayor, led a fusion ticket with Elizabeth Conway, a Democrat, and Republicans Gloria Dittman Samiksha Sharmas. Preliminary results showed Sharmas with 7,820 votes, Dittman with 7,727 and Conway with 4,655.

The Democratic surge extended beyond Edison. Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic congresswoman from Montclair, was elected governor of New Jersey, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli in a closely watched race.

In another notable race, Ravi Bhalla, the former mayor of Hoboken, was elected to the New Jersey General Assembly, further contributing to what analysts described as a Democratic sweep across the state.

Edison, one of Middlesex County’s largest and most Democratic-leaning municipalities, appeared to stay true to form Tuesday as Joshi and his running mates built large margins across the township.