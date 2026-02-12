Edison Gears Up for Grand Chand Raat Mela 2026 After Last Year’s Big Success

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Edison, NJ — Following the tremendous success of last year’s Chand Raat Mela, Edison is once again preparing to celebrate culture, community, and festivities at one of the most anticipated events in the region. The Chand Raat Mela 2026 promises an exciting evening of entertainment, food, shopping, and family fun for all ages.

Organized by Ilyas Quraishi, this year’s celebration will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 6 PM to Midnight at the Moghul Ballroom, 1655 Oak Tree Road, Edison, NJ 08820.

Last year’s event drew hundreds of families and community members who enjoyed vibrant cultural performances, traditional foods, shopping stalls, and live entertainment. The atmosphere was filled with joy, dance, and celebration — creating memories that attendees are eager to revisit in 2026.

This year’s Chand Raat Mela aims to build on that success with even more activities and experiences, including:

Live Qawwali Night featuring soulful music

Shopping and Vendor Booths offering a variety of goods

Henna/Mehndi Stations for traditional designs

Delicious Food and Refreshments

Exciting Raffle Prizes , including a chance to win an Apple Watch and more

Family-friendly Entertainment throughout the evening

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support during last year’s Chand Raat Mela,” said the event organizers. “Our goal is to continue bringing the community together in a beautiful celebration of culture and togetherness.”

EID BAZAAR – Eid Shopping at One Place!

Get ready for festive vibes, amazing shopping, and Eid preparations all under one roof! Join us at the EID BAZAAR happening every Saturday – February 21, February 28 & March 7, 2026.

📍 Venue: Moghul Ballroom

1655 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820

⏰ Time: 12 Noon – 7 PM

🚗 FREE Parking | 🎟️ FREE Entry

Shop for Eid outfits, jewelry, gifts, and much more while enjoying a vibrant bazaar atmosphere with family and friends. Don’t miss it!

Booth and Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Local businesses and entrepreneurs are encouraged to participate by booking vendor booths or sponsorship opportunities for both the Chand Raat Mela and Eid Bazaar.

📞 For booth bookings and details: 201-450-2818

👉 Find us on Facebook and stay connected!

Whether you’re planning to enjoy an evening with family or explore what the local community has to offer, Chand Raat Mela 2026 and the EID BAZAAR are set to be unforgettable celebrations. Mark your calendars and be part of the festivities!