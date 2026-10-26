Edison Celebrates Indian Cultural Heritage And Plant-Based Living At Vegan Diwali Event

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The Indo-American Council of Seniors of Edison, NJ, partnered with World Vegan Vision, to host a Vegan Diwali celebration attended by elected officials and high-profile guests, as well as hundreds of community members, October 25, 2026.

​Master of Ceremonies Abha Devrajan opened the festivities, followed by a lineup of guest speakers. Mukund Parikh, President of the Indo-American Council of Seniors, delivered the opening remarks, which were followed by a special video message from legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and speeches by World Vegan Vision founders H.K. Shah and Malti Shah.

Additional remarks highlighting IACS’s mission were shared by Chairman Vishnu Patel (accompanied by Sharda Patel), Vice Chairman Mukund Thakkar (accompanied by Rama Thakkar), and Executive Vice President Viraji Patel.

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​The traditional Deep Prajwalan (sacred lamp lighting) brought together dignitaries, including: ​Sam Joshi, Mayor of Edison; Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media and President of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, who was also honored at the event; Geeta Fofandi of Faith Home Care; Kenny Desai of Aurous Financial and Advisory Board member to the New Jersey Governor; Atul & Lata Shah, Nayna Shah, Bhavna Patel, Jatinder Bakshi, Hemant Patel, Oam Prakash, Sujit Singh, Archana Ji, Suresh Patel, Vishnu Patel, and Rajan Ghayal, Bipin Parekh, Kiran Mehta and Bhagvad Patel.

Representing the Indian Consulate at the event was Consul Mahesh Yadav.

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The gathering also honored past organizational leadership, trustees, permanent donors, political representatives, former Mayor Dalpat Patel, and leaders of prominent partner associations, including FISANA, Gujarati Samaj of New Jersey, Gandhi Samaj of South Gujarat, AIA NJ Chapter, ICA Central Jersey, Indo-American Cultural Association, the Indian Business Association (IBA), the Hindu Women’s Wing, and local senior organizations.

Natu Patel was posthumously honored with a Lifetime Recognition Award for more than four decades of dedicated service championing Indian arts and cultural harmony in New Jersey. Mina Patel accepted the award on his behalf.

Entertainment during the event included a dance routine by the Sonalee Vyas Dance Company; a musical performance and passionate keynote address by international recording artist Sparsh Shah, who encouraged attendees to embrace cruelty-free, vegan celebration choices; and songs by Shila and Saikat.

Nitin Vyas, Global Public Relations Director of World Vegan Vision coordinated the event.

Khushbu Restaurant (Naresh Kapadia) catered the vegan Diwali meal, served on eco-friendly, biodegradable tableware.