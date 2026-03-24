EAM Jaishankar meets Iranian envoy, appreciates support for Indians in Tehran amid West Asia conflict

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New Delhi [India], March 24, : Amid escalating regional tensions in the West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting on Tuesday with Iran’s Ambassador Mohammad Fathali and appreciated the support provided to Indians in Iran in “these challenging times.”

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar detailed the meeting, stating, “Met with @IranAmbIndia Dr. Mohammad Fathali this afternoon. Discussed the conflict in West Asia. Appreciate the support provided to Indians in Iran in these challenging times. @Iran_In_India.”

Met with with @IranAmbIndia Dr. Mohammad Fathali this afternoon. Discussed the conflict in West Asia. Appreciate the support provided to Indians in Iran in these challenging times. @Iran_In_India pic.twitter.com/XTteQDIzsd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 24, 2026

This diplomatic meeting followed a critical high-level telephonic conversation held earlier on Tuesday between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Amid intensifying global efforts to secure vital energy corridors, the two leaders discussed the prevailing conflict in West Asia, as regional tensions continue to impact global energy markets and maritime security.

In a post on X, PM Modi detailed the diplomatic exchange, stating, “Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability.”

US envoy Sergio Gor earlier confirmed the exchange, noting that the dialogue focused on the ongoing situation, “Including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.” This outreach occurs as President Trump signalled a potential de-escalation in the US-Israel standoff with Iran, noting on Monday that his administration was already engaged in “productive” talks with Tehran.

Trump has extended his deadline for potential strikes on power plants by five days.While Iranian officials claimed the US President had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning,” reports from CBS suggest Tehran has “received points from the US through mediators and they are being reviewed.”

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, PM Modi underscored India’s proactive role in navigating the crisis through constant communication with all stakeholders. “Since the start of the war, I have held two rounds of phone conversations with the heads of state of most countries in West Asia. We are in continuous contact with all the Gulf countries, and we are also in touch with Iran, Israel, and the United States,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that New Delhi is leveraging its diplomatic capital to protect its maritime and diaspora interests. “Through diplomacy, India is trying to ensure safe commutation of the country’s ships even in a war situation. India has opted for a solution through dialogue to resolve this issue,” PM Modi added, reiterating that the safety of the Indian community remains a “priority.”