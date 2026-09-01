Dr. Vipul Patel, Nanda Surendra Honored at India-Korea Independence Day Celebration Organized by Shanti Fund

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Dr. Vipul Patel, Oncologist at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and President of the External Affairs Committee of BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, Flushing was recognized and honored last week for his community work at the joint Independence Day Celebration of India and Korea, along with America’s 250th. Also honored was Nanda Surendra, Founder and President of Aromananda Foundation USA Inc. The honors were presented during a joint Independence Day celebration for India, South Korea, and the United States, which also featured a youth essay-writing prize.

Held at the Gathsemane Chapel in Flushing, Queens, the event was organized by the Shanti Fund and the Multicultural Council of New York. It was hosted in collaboration with the Garal Clan Association Eastern USA Chapter, the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce (IAICC), the Korean American Chamber of Commerce of the Northeast, the Brahman Samaj of New York, and the Korean American Heritage Society.

Shanti Fund is a Long Island, New York-based charitable organization established by Indian-American volunteers residing in Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, New York. Prominent leaders and representatives associated with the foundation include Arvind Vora and Bakul Matalia.

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After raising $10,000 in 1993 for the Red Cross to help victims of a devastating earthquake in Maharashtra, India, it was formally organized in 1994 making promotion of non-violence and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi its mission. Shanti Fund hosts an annual “Peace Walk” and host local events to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Nonviolence on October 2, Gandhiji’s birthday. Other activities include interfaith prayers, educational exchanges & dialogues, collaborating with Suffolk County officials to build a permanent Gandhi Statue and Memorial, youth engagement and more.

The event celebrated the spirit of independence and unity in diversity which it represents.

Both Korea and India share the same Independence Day, August 15, from Colonial rule. Korea gained independence in 1945, and two years later, India gained it in 1947. One streak runs common through the three independence days celebrated that day: freedom from the Colonial rule, with the US seeking out and setting up a whole new world some 250 years ago.

Emceed by Paresh Raval, the program began with the three national anthems, followed by a welcome by Senior Pastor Ben Y. Hur, and welcome addresses by representatives of the Consulate General of India and Korea. The whole program was punctuated by traditional and cultural dances from India and Korea, with addresses by the organizations which had jointly organized the event. Special guests Council Member Sandra Ung, NY State Senator Leroy Comrie, and other Government officials spoke about the cultural similarities of the two communities which are predominant in Queens.

Accepting the award, Patel reminded the gathering of the shared values of respect for parents and elders, respect for education, deep religious faith, and the immigrant story of hard work in the US, leading to success. Patel is also involved in many other community organizations including the Interfaith Council, Community Board 7 and many more. His Immigrant Success Story, he shared, includes hard work working on his MBA and MD, and struggles of early career days of residency. Deep religious faith has helped him stay on path, he acknowledged, giving the credit to his spiritual guru.

Nanda Surendra’s Success Story involves getting a degree from Columbia Business School’s Senior Leadership Program for Nonprofit Professionals this year. Her platform, Aromananda Wellness helps communities gain health, financial literacy, emotional intelligence, spiritual growth and environmental consciousness. One of her programs supports seniors and women in New York City through establishing small, thriving and healthy communities. Her work has been recognized by the NYC Mayor’s Office, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, and Nassau County.