Dr. Sumul Raval named a New Jersey Monthly Top Doctor for 14th consecutive year

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WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Dr. Sumul N. Raval, a neurologist and neuro-oncologist with Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology, has been named one of New Jersey Monthly magazine’s Top Doctors for 2026, marking his 14th consecutive year receiving the recognition.

The magazine’s annual Top Doctors list is based on recommendations from New Jersey physicians who are asked which doctors they would choose to treat members of their own families. More than 26,000 physicians were invited to participate in the 2026 survey, which resulted in the selection of 1,061 doctors across 74 medical specialties.

Raval was selected in the field of neurology.

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“To receive that trust from my fellow physicians is among the most meaningful honors of my career,” Raval said. “I am sincerely grateful to my colleagues for their continued confidence in my care.”

Raval said the recognition carries with it an ongoing responsibility to approach patients with the same compassion, respect and dedication he would expect for members of his own family.

“Behind every diagnosis is a person whose hopes, concerns and quality of life matter,” he said.

Raval also credited the physicians, nurse practitioners and staff at Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology, saying the recognition reflects the work of the broader clinical team.

A board-certified neurologist with specialty training in neuro-oncology, Raval completed a neuro-oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

He later founded the David S. Zocchi Brain Tumor Center at Monmouth Medical Center, with the goal of making specialized neurological and brain tumor treatment available to patients closer to their homes and families.

Raval said that effort grew out of his belief that patients in New Jersey should be able to receive academic-level neurological and neuro-oncology care without routinely having to travel to major medical centers outside their communities.

The brain tumor center now treats patients with complex neurological and oncological conditions and has drawn patients from New Jersey, other parts of the United States and abroad.

Raval’s clinical work includes the treatment of brain tumors, epilepsy, migraines, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders.

He has also participated in clinical trials involving treatments for brain tumors, including glioblastoma.

For Raval, the Top Doctors designation is less about the award itself than the confidence it represents.

“Fourteen consecutive years of recognition inspire both gratitude and a renewed commitment to the years ahead,” he said.

He added that while medicine and technology continue to advance, some elements of patient care remain unchanged.

“The importance of listening carefully, explaining thoughtfully and standing beside patients through uncertainty remains constant,” Raval said.

Raval practices with Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology, which has offices in West Long Branch and Toms River.

New Jersey Monthly said its 2026 Top Doctors list was developed through an independent physician survey and professional review process. The magazine says doctors cannot purchase placement on the list.

Photo caption: Dr. Sumul N. Raval, right, with members of the Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology team. Raval was named a New Jersey Monthly Top Doctor in neurology for the 14th consecutive year. Photo courtesy of Dr. Sumul Raval.