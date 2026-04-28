Dr. Sumul Raval Becomes President-Elect Of Medical Society Of New Jersey

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Sumul N. Raval, MD, DABPN, has been elected as a President-Elect of the Medical Society of New Jersey, adding another milestone to his decorated career and a moment of great honor. As the oldest medical society in the United States—established even before the founding of the American Medical Association—MSNJ stands as a historic cornerstone of physician leadership and advocacy. Dr. Raval’s election reflects the confidence and respect he has earned among colleagues across New Jersey.

A board-certified neurologist, world renowned Neuro-Oncologist and founding director of New Jersey’s first and most comprehensive brain tumor center at Monmouth medical Center Dr. Raval has built a reputation for clinical excellence, compassionate patient care, and meaningful contributions to the medical community. His leadership arrives at a pivotal time in healthcare, where physicians face evolving challenges ranging from policy changes to workforce pressures and patient access concerns. As President-Elect, he is positioned to play a vital role in shaping initiatives that support physicians while advancing high-quality care for patients throughout the state.

Dr. Raval’s election also highlights his commitment to service, mentorship, and the advancement of organized medicine. Carrying forward the legacy of generations of leaders within MSNJ, he brings a forward-thinking vision grounded in integrity and collaboration. In this role, he will continue to strengthen the voice of physicians, foster unity within the profession, and help guide the future of healthcare in New Jersey with purpose and dedication.

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Founded in 1766, the Medical Society of New Jersey (MSNJ) holds the distinction of being the oldest professional society in the United States, pre-dating the American Medical Association by over 80 years . Originally established by 17 physicians meeting in New Brunswick to “form a society for the advancement of their profession,” the organization quickly took on the critical role of regulating medical practice . Throughout the 19th century, MSNJ was instrumental in establishing licensing standards and educational requirements, often clashing with “irregular” practitioners such as homeopaths to ensure professional legitimacy . With a mission to promote public health and safeguard the rights of practitioners, the Society has served as the leading voice for medicine in the Garden State for over 250 years .

Today, MSNJ represents over 30,000 active physicians and 45,000-47,000 licensed physicians in the New Jersey. MSNJ continues to evolve, addressing modern challenges while adhering to its core mission of protecting the physician-patient relationship . The organization has recently focused on pressing issues like physician burnout and mental health, launching initiatives to prevent physician suicide and advocating to remove intrusive mental health questions from licensing applications . On the legislative front, MSNJ successfully pushed for reforms that streamline the prior authorization process, forcing insurers to reduce decision times from 15 days to just 48 hours . By providing services ranging from health information exchange to cybersecurity support, the Medical Society of New Jersey remains a vital resource, ensuring that the state’s physicians can deliver the highest quality of ethical and compassionate care .