Dr. Sumul N. Raval declared Top Doctor by peers for 13th consecutive year

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Indian American neurologist and oncologist, Dr. Sumul N. Raval, a top-notch physician and a community leader, has been selected as a Top Doctor in 2025, the 13th consecutive year that the NJMonthly magazine has listed him on its Jersey Choice list.

Starting from 2013 to 2025, Dr. Raval has been at the top in his specialty in Jersey Choice, and highly regarded the world over.

According to his biography available on Garden State Neurology and Neuro-Oncology, Dr. Raval is a board-certified neurologist and world authority on brain tumors, and “one of few neuro-oncologists in private practice in United States.”

- ADVERTISEMENT -

He is the founder and director of the David S. Zocchi Brain Tumor Center at Monmouth Medical Center – New Jersey’s first and most comprehensive facility specializing in brain tumors, part of Dr. Raval’s dream to begin a state-of-the-art brain tumor center in New Jersey, for the local population. “Today, the program draws patients from across the country and as far away as Sweden, Russia, Venezuela, Turkey and India,” the gsneurology.com website says.

A graduate of M.P. Shah Medical College, India, Dr. Raval did his residency at UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, and completed his neuro-oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

He has been part of clinical trials to advance knowledge about treatment options for brain tumors, and has published many peer reviewed papers in reputed journals.

According to the biography, Dr. Raval is the first physician to present and publish a paper with 100% response rate for most malignant brain tumor called Glioblastoma Multiforme in the literature.

He is a frequent clinical trial investigator and has combined the drugs Avastin® (now FDA approved for glioblastoma) and irinotecan to successfully shrink brain tumors. He also had lead a brain tumor vaccine trial, the biography notes.

Dr. Raval was presented with the GBM Heroes Award (Glioblastoma Multiforme) during the 21st Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology held in Scottsdale, Arizona organized by CURE® magazine.

This conference drew 3,600 Neuro-Oncologists, Neuro-Surgeons, Radiation Oncologists, Neuro-Radiologists and Scientists from 55 countries, and is the most comprehensive neuro-oncology meeting in the world, according to the biography.

He has written several chapters in books about neuro-oncology, including on long term complications of Covid 19.

Dr. Raval is a staff Neuro-Oncologist at Jersey Shore University Medical Center since 2003 where he introduced the Neuro-Oncology field to Meridian Health. He also practices at Community Medical Center, where he served as Secretory of the Medical Staff and serves as a Vice Chairman of the Department of Neurology. A diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, he is president of Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology, with offices located in West Long Branch and Toms River.

He is the immediate past president of Monmouth and Ocean Medical Society, Chapter of Medical Society of New Jersey, and was elected as Treasurer of Medical Society of New Jersey in 2022.

Apart from being chosen by his peers in New Jersey for 13 years in a row as Jersey Choice Top Doctors He has received several previous awards during his career.

Dr. Raval has served in top positions of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, AAPI, the second largest medical professionals’ organization after the American Medical Association.