Dr. Sudhir Parikh And His Team Successfully Raise Over $2 Million In 2026 To Continue School-Building & Other Projects In India

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Life Global, along with Project ‘Life’ India, has helped build 125 schools for underprivileged children, empowered thousands of women, and reached more than 30,000 people for early detection and prevention of Thalassaemia.

The Moghul Ballroom in Edison, New Jersey was abuzz with excitement August 9, 2026, as hundreds of attendees celebrated the 10 years of achievements by Life Global USA, an umbrella organization that supports several NGOs in India.

In the last 10 years Life Global USA has raised $7 million and disbursed the same amount to development projects ranging from education and building schools, to women’s empowerment and health services, with nearly 100 percent of funds going to projects.

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Chairman of Life Global, Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder of Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold, along with Founder Amar Shah, and President Dr. Arun Palkhiwala, are the leading lights of the organization, who over the last decade, have managed the successful implementation of landmark projects in India, but also opened their wallets to contribute to the success.

At the August 9 event, Life Global got pledges of more than $500,000, bringing the total funds raised in 2026 to more than $2 million. Attendees also enjoyed an auction of cricket bats, a live musical concert by Dhun featuring songs by yesteryear legends Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar, recognition of the achievements of partner NGOs like Project ‘Life’ India.

Apart from Dr. Parikh, Amar Shah, and Dr. Palkhiwala, the high-profile attendees included India’s Consul General in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, leading Life Global patron Sharad Shah, representatives of Project ‘Life’ India’s Joint Executive Trustee and CEO Meetal Koticha Shah, and Chief Development & Operating Officer Rushikesh Pandya, as well as many supporters and donors, public officials, and philanthropists.

Consul General Pradhan appreciated the Indian-American community’s contribution to India’s development. He especially recognized Dr. Parikh and Life Global USA for their sustained humanitarian work and service to communities in India.

Dr. Parikh in his speech highlighted the work of Life Global and the $7 million it has contributed during the last 10 years of humanitarian service. He urged donors to support the organization’s US$2 million fundraising goal for 2026, emphasizing Life Global’s transparent, donor-focused approach and commitment to supporting Project ‘Life’ and partner charities in India.

Dr. Palkhiwala highlighted key initiatives of the organization over the years and reaffirmed the shared commitment to saving lives, empowering communities and creating a sustainable impact.

The audience viewed a special presentation on the 10-year journey of Life Global USA, followed by an introduction to Project ‘Life’ and its humanitarian work in Gujarat. The Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel sent a recognition of Life Global’s humanitarian contribution. A special tribute was paid to Chandrakant Koticha, founder of Project ‘Life Rajkot, for his 5 decades of commitment to building the blood banking infrastructure, Thalassaemia prevention, environmental conservation, education, and women’s empowerment.

Meetal Koticha Shah made a presentation on Project ‘Life’ India’s journey, highlighting its work on education, women’s empowerment, blood banking, Thalassaemia prevention and environmental and other humanitarian initiatives.

In his keynote address, Rushikesh Pandya, CDOO, Project ‘Life’, described the evening as more than an anniversary celebration—it was a celebration of a shared humanitarian journey across borders.

ABOUT LIFE GLOBAL USA

Life Global USA supports notable NGOs in India including Project ‘Life’ India which is 48 years old this year; Gram Shree Trust through which Life Global supports Patola artisans; Gandhi Ashram Trust where 600 girls stay and get an education from Grade 1 to College level; Sewa Rural in Jhagadia, Gujarat, where it is helping expand and modernize a hospital; ESI, an environmental trust where Life Global is helping build 500 homes with solar power; and Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust which brings libraries, donates prescription glasses, etc. to underserved areas.

Two of the most notable projects undertaken by Life Global USA are 1. the rebuilding of the 110 year old school built by Mahatma Gandhi in Khedbrahma; and 2. The building of Idar Chatrayalaya on land acquired by Vinoba Bhave from the King of Idar, for which Dr. Haren Joshi and Dr. Pratima Tolat of US, donated $125,000.

With the August 9 event, because of the contributions received, Life Global USA can support another 300 women (over and above the 3,000 already trained in various skills) as part of the women’s empowerment initiatives. Another $350,000 raised from the August 9 event, will help toward developing the 11 acre land for Gandhi Ashram Education Sankul, Founder Amar Shah said. Shah was given a Humanitarian Award from Congresswoman Nellie Pou of New Jersey during the event.

SOME PROJECTS SUPPORTED BY LIFE GLOBAL USA