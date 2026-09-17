Dr. Rajib Sanyal Named Interim Dean of College Of Business, Illinois State University

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Rajib N. Sanyal, PhD, has been named interim dean of Illinois State University’s College of Business. Sanyal begins his appointment January 1, 2027, and continues through June 30, 2027.

In a news release September 15, the University said Sanyal was “an experienced business school dean with extensive expertise in AACSB accreditation and organizational leadership.”

He will succeed Dean Ajay Samant, who will conclude his service as dean on December 31, 2026, and return to the College of Business faculty. Illinois State will begin a national search this fall for the college’s next permanent dean.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

A graduate of Delhi University and University of Calcutta, Sanyal’s academic background is in industrial relations, human resource management, and international business. He did his Ph.D. in business administration with a concentration in industrial relations from Georgia State University. He has a Master of Science in industrial relations from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Sanyal brings more than two decades of business school leadership experience to Illinois State, including service as dean at Adelphi University, Ball State University, and Northern Michigan University, all AACSB-accredited institutions, the news release noted.

More recently, he has specialized in interim leadership through The Registry, an organization that places experienced higher education executives in transitional leadership roles. Sanyal has completed two interim dean appointments through The Registry: first at the Donald R. Tapia College of Business at Saint Leo University in 2022 and then at the School of Business at the University of Washington Bothell from 2023 to 2025.

“Dr. Sanyal brings the kind of experience we were seeking for this important transition period in the College of Business,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Ani Yazedjian. “He has spent much of his career leading AACSB-accredited business schools and has extensive experience with accreditation as both a dean and an AACSB peer reviewer. Just as importantly, he has a strong record of developing academic leaders and guiding business schools through leadership transitions. During his interim appointment, he will work with faculty and staff to advance the college’s priorities and strengthen leadership capacity, as well as help ensure it is well positioned during this important year of record as it prepares for its next AACSB accreditation review.”

“I am excited to join Illinois State and work alongside the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and partners of the College of Business,” Sanyal said. “I look forward to learning from the college community, building on its strengths, supporting its accreditation priorities, and working collaboratively with faculty and staff to prepare it for the next chapter.”