Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES

(March 21–April 20)

Listening to someone experienced can save you from avoidable mistakes this week. Fine-tuning your romantic expression will bring better results in love. Confidence in your own abilities helps you rise above the competition in studies or training. Pending payments or dues are likely to strengthen your financial position. You remain energetic and enthusiastic, inspiring colleagues at work. Health improves when you seriously follow advice about fitness and lifestyle changes.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS

(April 21–May 20)

Even if circumstances seem dull, one positive development can shift everything in your favour. Career decisions may face resistance, but your long-term interests remain protected. Reconnecting with old friends lifts your spirits. Financial comfort allows relaxed spending. Quiet self-reflection brings clarity and emotional healing. Expanding your professional circle, even reluctantly, proves beneficial later.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI

(May 21–June 21)

Clearing misunderstandings now prevents bigger issues later. Academic opportunities should not be ignored, as participation brings growth. Stay away from gossip, as it may distort your judgment. Be mindful of unnecessary spending. A personal goal moves closer to completion. Emotional lightness replaces recent stress. Warm interactions may spark a promising romantic connection.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

- ADVERTISEMENT -

CANCER

(June 22–July 22)

A little encouragement helps you achieve results that surprise even you. The week works strongly in your favour. Someone may extend special support to fulfil your wishes. Stand firm against unreasonable expectations. Financial returns may come indirectly if not in cash. Making healthier food choices leads you toward improved vitality.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO

(July 23–August 23)

Patience at work turns out rewarding. Extra academic effort at the last moment produces excellent outcomes. A relative from afar may bring lively moments into your routine. Although expenses rise, income remains stronger. Completing a long-pending task eases mental pressure. Partnering with someone for fitness goals keeps motivation high. Travel possibilities look exciting.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO

(August 24–September 23)

A trip to meet someone special outside town may materialise. An event in your honour adds joy. Married life feels harmonious for newlyweds. Career advancement or salary growth is possible. Singles may experience promising romantic developments. You edge ahead of rivals through preparation. Consistent exercise keeps you active and balanced.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA

(September 24–October 23)

Memories of happier times may make you reflective. Meaningful conversations strengthen romantic bonds. This is a favourable period to recover money lent earlier. Academic progress requires added effort. Ignoring minor health concerns may create issues later. Emotional sensitivity increases around personal matters. A visit from a younger family member brings cheer.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO

(October 24–November 22)

If someone tests your patience, express yourself calmly rather than sharply. Romantic gestures require subtlety to succeed. A family gathering restores emotional balance. You may finally host the celebration you had been planning. Handling personal matters during office hours may become necessary. Academic performance remains stable and satisfying.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23–December 21)

Clear communication with authority figures avoids confusion. Focused effort is needed to achieve academic targets. If ending a draining relationship feels necessary, evaluate carefully before deciding. Unexpected financial gains brighten the week. Heated debates may impact your well-being, so stay composed. Travel plans could face sudden changes.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN

(December 22–January 21)

Seeking assistance through proper procedures brings workplace support. Stay firm while negotiating important matters. Academic distractions may cost you competitive advantage. A partner’s honest feedback may feel harsh but holds value. Lending money now involves risk, so exercise caution. Carelessness regarding health may create setbacks.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS

(January 22–February 19)

A fresh professional chapter begins, demanding full engagement. Determination helps you master academic challenges. A partner’s playful gestures bring joy. Investment proposals require thorough analysis before commitment. Homemakers may feel inspired to reorganise living spaces. Accompanying someone on a long journey turns enjoyable and memorable.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES

(February 20–March 20)

Sharing concerns with a trusted family member brings relief. A new work assignment stretches your abilities positively. Extra dedication improves chances of financial growth or increment. Maintaining optimistic thinking boosts academic results. Minor disturbances may arise in marriage. If your partner feels low, your support strengthens emotional closeness.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red