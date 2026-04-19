Dr. Manu K. Vora Receives 2026 Baldrige Award For Work With Blind Foundation for India                            

- ADVERTISEMENT -



NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS -Friday, April 17, 2026 – The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc. has honored Dr. Manu K. Vora with the distinguished 2026 Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence in Nonprofit, recognizing his extraordinary leadership in advancing performance excellence across the United States and beyond.

Dr. Vora, Founder, Director, and President of the Blind Foundation for India (BFI), has led the organization since its inception in 1989. This historic recognition marks the first time an Indo-American nonprofit leader has received this esteemed national honor.

A Legacy of Excellence and Impact:Under Dr. Vora’s visionary leadership, BFI has embraced the Baldrige Excellence Framework as its guiding strategic foundation for over three decades. By embedding principles such as visionary leadership, effective governance, data-driven decision-making, volunteer engagement, and donor-centricity into every aspect of its operations, BFI has built a model nonprofit organization rooted in sustainable excellence.

This disciplined approach has enabled BFI to:Positively impact over 15 million visually challenged individuals across India, Maintain consistent operational excellence for more than 37 years, Build a culture of continuous improvement and measurable outcomes.

The integration of Baldrige-aligned practices has ensured that BFI not only delivers life-changing services but does so with efficiency, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

Transforming Lives Through Service:Since 1989, BFI’s achievements stand as a testament to the power of mission-driven leadership:$8+ million raised to support critical vision care initiatives, 300,000 free cataract surgeries restoring sight, 3 million free eye examinations (serving 1.5 million children and 1.5 million adults), Deployment of 151 mobile medical vans to reach underserved communities, Distribution of 10,000 Braille kits to support education for blind children,

Through these initiatives, BFI continues to fulfill its mission of preventing blindness and empowering individuals with visual impairments to lead independent, productive lives.

About the Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence:The Baldrige Foundation plays a vital role in advancing organizational performance excellence across all sectors of the economy. Its Leadership Excellence Awards recognize outstanding leaders in business, nonprofit, government, healthcare, education, cybersecurity, and community sectors.