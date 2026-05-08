Dr. M. Sanjayan Named CEO Of The New York Climate Exchange

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The New York Climate Exchange announced May 4, 2026, that it is appointing Dr. M. Sanjayan as its CEO, describing this as “A new chapter” for the organization and for climate leadership in New York City.

Calling it a “pivotal moment” in The Exchange’s mission to accelerate climate solutions through research, education, workforce development, innovation and community partnership, the organization said it has chosen “A leading conservation scientist who has served as CEO at Conservation International.”

“Sanjayan will guide The Exchange as it advances its vision for a transformational climate campus on Governors Island in New York Harbor,” the press release said.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Drawing on its 48 partners and the global reach of New York City, The Exchange is developing a state-of-the-art climate campus on Governors Island that will bring together climate scientists, educators, entrepreneurs and changemakers under one roof — sparking the collaborations and breakthrough ideas needed to build a sustainable future, The Exchange said.

“Sanjayan will lead the organization’s next chapter – translating work on Governors Island into solutions that can be adopted by cities and communities around the world,” it added.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. M. Sanjayan to The Exchange and look forward to partnering with him to realize the extraordinary promise of The Exchange,” said Andrea Goldsmith, chair of The Exchange board and president of Stony Brook University, The Exchange’s anchor institution. “Sanjayan is an exceptional leader, deeply knowledgeable scientist, and outstanding communicator with a clear and compelling vision for the future of The Exchange. He brings to the role an impressive track record leading transformational growth and meaningful success as CEO of Conservation International. With Sanjayan’s remarkable experience and expertise, with our impactful work to date, and with strong partnerships across academia, industry, government, and the community, The Exchange is incredibly well-positioned to deliver impactful climate solutions for New York, our country, and the world.”

Sanjayan was CEO of Conservation International from 2017 to 2025, where he led two landmark capital campaigns totaling $2.4 billion, expanded the organization’s global presence to 1,800 staff across 35 countries, and built partnerships with major companies including Apple, Microsoft, Mastercard, and Procter & Gamble.

A conservation biologist by training, he has also helped bring climate and nature stories to global audiences through award-winning documentaries and broadcasts with PBS and BBC. In 2024, he was named to TIME’s inaugural 100 Climate list.

“Climate change is both a crisis and an opportunity for humanity,” Sanjayan said. “It’s a privilege to lead The New York Climate Exchange at this consequential and defining moment for people and the planet. I cannot think of a more powerful platform from which to accelerate solutions that the world urgently needs.”

The Exchange aims to establish a state-of-the-art campus on Governors Island in the near future to welcome hundreds of students, faculty, researchers, and climate-curious visitors here in “semesterabroad” style academic courses, and engaged in cutting-edge research.

New York City has pledged a “major capital commitment” the press release said, which will be added to by a $100 million pledge from the Simons Foundation and another $50 million to the initiative from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg drew attention to his 2001 campaign when he broached the this idea, which he noted is now steadily taking shape in The Climate Exchange – “the next step, creating a home for the talent and innovation needed to help cities confront climate change while creating jobs.”