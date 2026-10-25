Dr. Kumar Vishwas Captivates Chicago with “Apne Apne Ram” in Support of Samarthanam USA’s Humanitarian Mission

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It was an evening when poetry became prayer and devotion touched countless hearts. Internationally renowned poet and orator Dr. Kumar Vishwas mesmerized a sold-out audience with his extraordinary presentation, Apne Apne Ram, at a special event organized and presented by Samarthanam USA in support of its humanitarian mission.

Samarthanam USA is dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities, particularly the visually impaired, and uplifting underserved communities. Its wide-ranging initiatives include inclusive education, scholarships, skill development, vocational training, employment opportunities, women’s empowerment, healthcare, nutrition, rehabilitation, and environmental sustainability. The organization also promotes sports for individuals with disabilities, including blind cricket, along with arts and cultural programs. Through these efforts, Samarthanam strives to create equal opportunities, foster independence and dignity, and build a more inclusive and compassionate society.

The evening began on a devotional note with soulful musical performances by the Samarthanam Sisters, followed by an inspiring presentation and videos showcasing the organization’s journey, humanitarian initiatives, and impact on countless lives.

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Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder and Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, shared the organization’s inspiring beginnings, challenges, and vision for the future. Shri Adarsh Shastri, Global Advisor and Patron of Samarthanam USA, welcomed the gathering, introduced the board members, and encouraged generous community support. Samarthanam USA Midwest Chair Vinesh Virani expressed heartfelt gratitude to donors and supporters, while National Treasurer Ajeet Singh urged attendees to become ambassadors of the mission by spreading awareness and inspiring others to join the cause.

The program was gracefully hosted by accomplished masters of ceremonies Prachi Jaitly and Neil Khot, who seamlessly connected the evening’s cultural, spiritual, and humanitarian elements.

The much-awaited highlight was Dr. Kumar Vishwas’s spellbinding Apne Apne Ram, a deeply moving exploration of the life, values, and timeless teachings of Lord Shri Ram. Through his remarkable storytelling, profound spiritual insights, and powerful poetic expression, he created an atmosphere of divine devotion, transporting the audience into the sacred world of the Ramayana. His words awakened memories, faith, and a deep connection to Indian cultural roots, leaving listeners completely engrossed in an experience that was as emotional as it was spiritual.

As the evening stretched toward midnight, the captivated audience remained reluctant to let the experience end. Dr. Vishwas also made a heartfelt appeal to support Samarthanam’s humanitarian mission, beautifully connecting devotion with compassion and service to humanity.

The memorable evening brought together spirituality, cultural heritage, and philanthropy, leaving Chicago’s Indian American community with a profound sense of fulfillment and a reminder that true devotion finds expression not only in faith, but also in uplifting others. It was indeed a night when poetry met purpose and devotion met compassion.