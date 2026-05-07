Dr. Krishan Kumar Honored At Alumnus Event; Also Will Receive Honorary Degree At NY Institute Of Technology Commencement

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Dr. Krishan Kumar, M.D., FAAP, FACEP, a clinical professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine), will be awarded an honorary degree at NYITCOM’s 65th Commencement on May 17, 2026, at the Long Island campus.

Since joining NYITCOM in 2011, “Dr. Kumar has made a lasting impact through his leadership in medical education, clinical care, and service,” the Institute noted on its LinkedIn page.

From serving as chair and program director of pediatrics at Nassau University Medical Center to establishing the Kumar Family Scholarship in 2024, “his dedication to supporting future physicians continues to shape the next generation,” it added.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The Institute recently also celebrated Dr. Kumar as one of this year’s honorees at the NYITCOM Alumni Awards recognizing his decades of medical service and education.

At the alumni event, Dr. Valentine, president of NYIT, commended Dr. Kumar and also pointed to his charitable works with the Indian American community. Several other physicians attending the event, like Dr. Shah and Dr. Jagdish Gupta, also praised Dr. Kumar for his lifetime of service.

Dr. Kumar joined the faculty of NYITCOM in 2011 and is also a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board.

“Kumar has been a faithful supporter and friend of NYITCOM for more than 40 years,” the Institute said in a May 7, 2026, release about the Commencement ceremonies.

In 2024, Dr. Kumar established the Kumar Family Scholarship to benefit a fourth-year medical student.

He is the former chair and program director of Nassau University Medical Center’s (NUMC) department of pediatrics.

Dr. Kumar joined NUMC as an attending physician in the department of emergency medicine/pediatrics in 1990. He also previously served as an associate professor of pediatrics at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, as an attending in the department of emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian Queens and Coney Island Hospital, and as the medical director for Nassau County Fire Police EMS Academy.

A graduate of Kanpur Medical College in India in 1977, Dr. Kumar emigrated to the United States in 1984. He joined Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx as a resident and soon became associate director of emergency medicine in 1988.

He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Emergency Medicine, and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics.

He is also a member of the New York State Board of Medicine and serves as the vice president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the second-largest medical association in the United States.

His numerous awards include being recognized as one of America’s Top Pediatricians by Consumers’ Research Council of America in 2010, the Medical Director of Excellence Award for outstanding contribution to paramedic education by the Nassau County Fire Police EMS Academy, as well as a number of congressional citations from state and national representatives of New York.