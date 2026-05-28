Dr. Krishan Kumar Bestowed Honorary Degree by NY Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine

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Dr. Krishan Kumar, M.D., FAAP, FACEP, a clinical professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine), was awarded an honorary degree at NYITCOM’s 65th Commencement on May 17, 2026, at the Long Island campus.

The honorary degree recognized Dr. Kumar’s decades-long to medical education, mentorship, and compassionate health care.

In an impressive ceremony, the framed degree was presented to Dr. Kumar after he was called to step forward on the stage. There was loud applause at that moment. This was followed up with his son Dr. Arjun Kumar, Class of 2021, being called up on stage to join his father and other dignitaries, to place the academic hood over his father’s shoulders, again to great applause.

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Kumar, a clinical professor at NYIT’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and vice president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, emigrated from India to the United States in 1984 and went on to build a distinguished career in pediatrics and emergency medicine.

At the Commencement, NYIT also conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree on Kevin S. Law, who delivered the keynote address to the graduating Class of 2026.

Since joining NYITCOM in 2011, Dr. Kumar has made a lasting impact through his leadership in medical education, clinical care, and service.

Dr. Kumar joined the faculty in 2011 and currently is also a member of the dean’s advisory board. He is seen as a “faithful” supporter and friend of NYITCOM for more than 40 years.

In 2024, he established the Kumar Family Scholarship to benefit a fourth-year medical student.

He is the former chair and program director of Nassau University Medical Center’s (NUMC) department of pediatrics.

Dr. Kumar joined NUMC as an attending physician in the department of emergency medicine/pediatrics in 1990. He also previously served as an associate professor of pediatrics at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, as an attending in the department of emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian Queens and Coney Island Hospital, and as the medical director for Nassau County Fire Police EMS Academy.

A graduate of Kanpur Medical College in India in 1977, Dr. Kumar emigrated to the United States in 1984. He joined Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx as a resident and soon became associate director of emergency medicine in 1988.

Dr. Kumar is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Emergency Medicine, and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. His numerous awards include being recognized as one of America’s top pediatricians by Consumer Research Council and the Medical Director of Excellence for his outstanding training and education of paramedics by the Nassau County Police Academy.