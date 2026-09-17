Dr. Dave A. Chokshi Appointed To NYC Board of Health 

New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani announced the appointment of Dr. Dave Ashok Chokshi to the New York City Board of Health, September 17, 2026. The City Council approved the appointment Sept. 10. Dr. Chokshi will serve the remainder of a six-year term expiring May 31, 2030.

Dr. Chokshi is a practicing physician at Bellevue Hospital and previously served as New York City’s 43rd health commissioner and Chair of the Board of Health. He is currently Sternberg Family Professor and Founding Director of the Health & Opportunity Leadership Institute (HOLI) at the City College of New York and Chair of the Common Health Coalition.

“Dr. Dave Chokshi has dedicated his career to caring for patients and protecting public health,” Mamdani is quoted saying in the press release. “As New York City’s Health Commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped lead our city through one of the greatest public health crises in our history, from expanding access to testing and treatment to vaccinating millions of New Yorkers. I am proud to welcome him back to the Board of Health, where his experience and commitment to public service will help us build a healthier city for every New Yorker.”

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“It has been a privilege to serve our City in various roles over more than a decade now, and I look forward to the chance to do so again through the Board of Health,” said Dr. Chokshi. “The Board of Health is an historic institution, safeguarding New Yorkers for over two centuries. From scourges like smallpox and cholera to present-day diseases like cancer and COVID-19, the Board has been at the forefront of public health.”

Apart from his position at the City College of New York, Dr. Chokshi is also Chair of the Common Health Coalition and Co-Chair of the Health and Political Economy Project, and a Senior Scholar at the CUNY School of Public Health.

Dr. Chokshi previously served as New York City’s 43rd Health Commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the City’s vaccination campaign and helping shape its testing and treatment strategies. He also helped navigate school and economic re-openings and served as a principal public spokesperson for the City’s pandemic response. During his tenure, the Health Department launched signature initiatives focused on overdose prevention, community health workers and nurse visits for new moms and babies. As Chair of the Board of Health, he led the adoption of a landmark resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.

From 2014 to 2020, Dr. Chokshi held leadership roles at NYC Health + Hospitals, including serving as its inaugural Chief Population Health Officer. He also served as CEO of the H+H Accountable Care Organization (ACO).

Earlier in his career, Dr. Chokshi, was appointed by President Barack Obama as a White House Fellow at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where he served as principal health adviser in the Office of the Secretary.

Dr. Chokshi trained in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was a clinical fellow at Harvard Medical School. During his training, he conducted clinical work in Guatemala, Peru, Botswana, Ghana and India. He received his MD with Alpha Omega Alpha distinction from the University of Pennsylvania, an MSc in global public health as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University and graduated summa cum laude from Duke University.

The New York City Board of Health is an 11-member board appointed by the Mayor with the consent of the City Council. It oversees the New York City Health Code and has enacted measures to protect and improve the health and well-being of New Yorkers, including provisions addressing lead paint and tuberculosis control.