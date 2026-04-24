Dr. Bharat Patel Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award In California

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Rajendra Vora – Founder & President Jain Social Group Beverly Hills, Honoree Dr Bharat Patel, Dr Anil Shah. PHOTOS: Courtesy Rajendra Vora

At an recent community event held in In Los Angeles, Dr Bharat Patel was awarded with a Lifetime Achievement award. The event was hosted by GSSC & IASH, a press release said.

Chairman B U Patel, Manu Shah, Suru Manek, Jagdish Purohit, Rajendra Vora, Ex Mayor Naresh Solanki, Hark Vasa, Dr Nitin Shah, Dr Anil Shah, Pramod Mistry, Parimal Shah, Nalini Solanki, Chatur Patel, Yogi Patel, Jay Joshi attended to honor Dr Patel.
Ex Mayor Naresh Solanki, Honoree Dr Bharat Patel, Chairman B U Patel, Nalini Solanki, Priti Solanki

Dr Bharat Patel was recognized for his service to the needy. He with his colleagues from ALAPIO physicians of Indian origin have been performing free surgeries and holding free clinics in Southern California for last 20 years.

Apart from his medical practice Dr Patel is a prominent investment advisor, a standup comedian and a great philanthropist.
Dr Bharat Patel, Manu Shah, Naresh Solanki

After honoring Dr Patel, Jain Social Group Beverly Hills Founder & President Rajendra Vora’s question to the honoree was about how he feels receiving the awards.

Dr Patel replied “this will encourage me to do even more free surgeries and other activities.” He also said he will promote more mega entertainment shows to raise more money for free surgeries.”

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