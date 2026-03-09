Dr. Aseem Shukla appointed System VP/Chief of Pediatric Urology @Northwell Health, NY

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Effective February 2026, Dr. Aseem Shukla began serving as Chief of Pediatric Urology at Cohen’s Children Hospital, System Vice President of the Pediatric Urology Service Line, and Director of Pediatric Global Services for Northwell Health in New York.

Dr. Shukla is a pioneer in pediatric robot assisted laparoscopic surgery, having been among the first pediatric urologists trained in the technology in 2004, a press release said.

Since then, he has completed nearly one thousand robotic surgery procedures for children of all ages, including the smallest infant, and introduced innovative surgical procedures using the robotic platform.

Dr. Shukla is also one of the most experienced surgeons in the country in performing the highly complex reconstruction of bladder exstrophy, having completed more than 250 of these rare cases as part of multidisciplinary teams spanning two continents.

He also has expertise in the repair of hypospadias, disorders of sexual development, cloacal malformation, and complications of posterior urethral valves and neurogenic bladder.

Until December 31, 2025, Dr. Shukla served as the Endowed Chair and Director of Minimally Invasive Surgery and co-director of the Bladder Exstrophy Program at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he served for 17 years. He held an appointment as Professor of Surgery in Urology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to that, he was the Chief of Pediatric Urology at the University of Minnesota and the urology residency program director.

As the Director of Pediatric Global Services, Dr. Shukla provides consultation and strategic input in developing opportunities for international partnerships and collaborations that serve to increase access to Northwell’s leading pediatric healthcare services for children across the world.

Dr. Shukla routinely lectures and participates in surgical workshops and conferences throughout Asia, Africa, South America, and Europe.

In 2009, Dr. Shukla initiated a surgical workshop at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, that has become an international model of Indo-U.S. academic collaboration.

This collaboration brings together a leading American children’s hospital and India’s most respected pediatric surgeons to address the vast surgical burden of complex urological anomalies in India. The annual Bladder Exstrophy-Epispadias consortium includes academic surgeons, local hospital systems, American disease-specific support groups, and research staff. It has led to the creation of an international Center of Excellence in Ahmedabad, which is now a referral destination for all of South Asia and Africa.

Dr. Shukla completed his residency in general surgery and urology at the University of South Florida College of Medicine and his fellowship in pediatric urology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Northwell is the largest healthcare provider in New York and the largest nonprofit health system in the Northeast, comprised of 28 hospitals. “I am thrilled to join my good friend, the renowned Lane S. Palmer, MD, and my former resident and now partner, Corey Weinstein, along with a fantastic clinical care team that is absolutely committed to offering world class pediatric uro. Praising his ylogy care to our New York families and those coming to us from across the country,” Dr. Shukla said.

Praising his years at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, he added, “As I transition to my new role, I have shared with my New York team that I will always keep centered the dictum of my mentor emeritus and former chair of CHOP Urology, the late Dr. Douglas Canning: “We will always start with the child and move out from there.”