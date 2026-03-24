Dr. Arun Garg Highlights Integrative Medicine as Key to Combating Chronic Diseases

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ITV Gold interview underscores role of culture, lifestyle and technology in shaping future healthcare

NEW YORK — An in-depth discussion on ITV Gold brought attention to the growing role of integrative medicine in addressing chronic diseases, featuring Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh and Dr. Arun Garg, a Vancouver-based physician, biochemist and global health leader.

Dr. Garg, founding president of the Canadian Indian Network Society (CINS) and a senior executive member of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), outlined how integrative medicine blends modern scientific practices with culturally rooted lifestyle approaches to improve long-term health outcomes.

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During the interview, Dr. Parekh introduced Garg as a leader working to connect Eastern and Western medical philosophies, noting his involvement with global physician networks representing Indian-origin doctors across more than 60 countries.

Addressing a Growing Health Crisis

Dr. Garg emphasized that chronic diseases — including diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, dementia and mental health conditions — are disproportionately high in South Asian communities.

Recognizing this challenge, he said CINS was established as a nonprofit organization to build cultural, academic and healthcare connections between Canada and India while promoting healthier communities.

“We have a huge problem in the South Asian community,” Garg said, pointing to lifestyle-driven illnesses as a major concern.

Concept of Integrative and Cultural Medicine

Central to Garg’s approach is what he described as “cultural medicine,” a model that integrates modern medical science with traditional knowledge systems such as Vedic and yogic principles.

He explained that while modern medicine remains the foundation of treatment, incorporating cultural habits — including diet, sleep patterns, emotional health and physical activity — helps patients make sustainable lifestyle changes.

“Most chronic diseases have a very big component of lifestyle,” he said, adding that culture significantly influences behavior, including eating habits, sleep cycles and emotional well-being.

Garg stressed that integrative medicine does not replace scientific treatment but complements it by empowering individuals to take control of their health through informed choices.

Four Pillars of Health

According to Garg, integrative medicine is built around four key pillars:

* Diet and nutrition

* Sleep patterns

* Physical activity and movement

* Emotional health and relationships

These factors, he said, are interconnected and rooted in cultural practices, making them essential to disease prevention and management.

Community-Based Healthcare Model

Through initiatives like the South Asian Health Institute in Canada, Garg said healthcare providers are being trained to recognize cultural influences on patient behavior. Outreach programs in community spaces such as temples and gurdwaras are also helping educate people about nutrition and preventive care.

He noted that many individuals are unaware of how strongly diet and lifestyle contribute to diseases like diabetes, and simple behavioral changes — such as eating earlier in the day — can significantly improve outcomes.

In some cases, he added, lifestyle interventions have even helped reverse aspects of Type 2 diabetes.

Role of Technology and Self-Management

The conversation also highlighted the increasing role of technology in healthcare, including wearable devices like smartwatches and health-tracking rings.

While such tools can promote awareness, Garg acknowledged concerns about anxiety caused by over-monitoring. He emphasized the importance of guided interpretation through healthcare providers and community support systems.

“The goal is education, not stress,” he said, advocating for support groups and community-based clinics where individuals can better understand and act on health data.

Future of Healthcare: Social Prescription

Looking ahead, Garg predicted a shift toward “social prescriptions,” where doctors will recommend lifestyle changes alongside medications. This approach includes guidance on diet, exercise, emotional well-being and behavioral habits.

He said the United States is already leading in areas such as functional and integrative medicine, while Canada is beginning to adopt similar models.

“The burden of chronic disease is too large to be addressed by pharmacotherapy alone,” he said. “We need to engage people so they want to be healthy.”

Building a Healthier Society

Garg also highlighted ongoing collaborations between organizations like CINS, GAPIO and global healthcare institutions to build a “healthy civil society” through education, engagement and empowerment.

The interview concluded with a call for greater awareness, emphasizing that combining medical science with cultural understanding can lead to more effective, patient-centered care and improved health outcomes across communities.