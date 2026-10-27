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Diwali Mela Edison Brings Together Shopping, Music, Dance and Community Celebration

EDISON, N.J. — Diwali Mela Edison brought together families, shoppers, performers, entrepreneurs and community members for a full day of shopping, music, dance and cultural celebration Sunday, Oct. 25, at Akbar Banquet Hall in Edison.

Organized by IQ Events, the free community festival featured more than 30 vendors, Bollywood music, dance and cultural performances, jewelry and fashion, food and refreshments, mehndi artists and family entertainment throughout the day.

Aabhushan Jewelers served as the Title Sponsor of the event, while Tilda was among the major sponsors supporting the celebration. ITV Gold served as Media Sponsor, helping promote the event throughout the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area.

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The mela was conceived as a one-stop destination where families could complete their Diwali shopping while enjoying live entertainment, food and cultural activities under one roof. Free admission and free parking helped attract visitors from Edison and surrounding communities.

Bollywood singers enthrall the audience

Music was one of the highlights of the day, with singers Ali AZ and Sachin Ravindran enthralling the audience with their voices and performances of popular Bollywood songs.

The two singers brought the atmosphere of a live Bollywood concert to the mela, performing familiar numbers that drew an enthusiastic response from the crowd and complemented the day’s dance and cultural presentations.

Their performances added another dimension to a program that was designed not simply as a shopping bazaar, but as a complete day of entertainment and community celebration.

Dance groups showcase community talent

Dance was another major attraction, with performers of different age groups taking the stage throughout the event.

Naach Fusion Academy presented two groups of young dancers performing Bollywood routines, bringing youthful energy, colorful costumes and coordinated choreography to the stage.

Dance X Studio also participated with its dance group, adding Bollywood and contemporary performances to the entertainment lineup.

The cultural program also featured participation associated with Divya Chandrasekar, Navisha Gidwani, Jayshree Srikanth, Angeli Kodali, Vidhya Gadela, Veena Gaddam and Madhusmita Priyadarshni, who were recognized for their contribution to the event’s performances and community programming.

Together, the dance groups and individual performers provided a platform for local talent while giving younger generations an opportunity to celebrate Indian music, dance and culture before a large community audience.

More than 30 vendors create festive marketplace

Shopping remained at the heart of Diwali Mela Edison, with more than 30 vendors transforming Akbar Banquet Hall into a festive marketplace.

Vendors offered jewelry, Indian clothing, ethnic fashion, home décor, accessories, gifts, specialty products, food, beverages and other merchandise for the festive season.

Among the businesses and brands promoted during the mela campaign were Aabhushan Jewelers, along with additional clothing, jewelry, décor, food, beverage and specialty vendors.

The wide variety of booths gave visitors an opportunity to shop for much of their festive needs in one location while also supporting local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Aabhushan Jewelers gives away three jewelry prizes

Title Sponsor Aabhushan Jewelers played a prominent role in the festivities and added excitement to the day by giving away three pieces of gold and diamond jewelry to lucky winners.

The jewelry giveaways became one of the special attractions of the mela, generating excitement among attendees throughout the event.

The prizes included jewelry featuring combinations of gold, diamonds and precious stones, reflecting Aabhushan Jewelers’ focus on fine jewelry and festive shopping.

The giveaways also reinforced the event’s emphasis on making the day more than an ordinary shopping experience, offering visitors an added opportunity to take home something memorable from the celebration.

Tilda supports community celebration

Tilda, a well-known brand in South Asian households, was among the sponsors supporting Diwali Mela Edison.

Its participation, along with Aabhushan Jewelers and other businesses, reflected the increasing involvement of established brands in cultural and community events serving the growing Indian American population in New Jersey.

ITV Gold, serving as Media Sponsor, provided media support and helped build awareness of the mela through community and digital platforms.

Fashion, jewelry, food and décor

The vendor marketplace offered visitors a broad selection of festive merchandise.

Jewelry vendors showcased traditional and contemporary designs, including gold and diamond jewelry and fashion pieces. Clothing exhibitors displayed Indian outfits, festive dresses, sarees, suits and other ethnic wear, while home décor vendors featured products for the holiday season.

Food and beverage vendors provided refreshments throughout the event, while other exhibitors offered accessories and specialty merchandise.

The variety gave attendees the opportunity to combine their Diwali shopping with an afternoon and evening of cultural entertainment.

Mehndi adds another festive touch

Multiple mehndi artists were also available at the mela, offering traditional henna designs to visitors.

With Karwa Chauth following soon after the event, the mehndi attraction gave women an additional reason to visit, combining preparations for upcoming festivities with the broader Diwali shopping experience.

The mehndi stations became another element of the mela’s effort to bring several South Asian festive traditions together in one location.

Social media campaign builds excitement

In the weeks leading up to the event, IQ Events mounted an extensive promotional campaign highlighting vendors, performers, jewelry giveaways, fashion, food and entertainment.

The campaign included short-form videos, UGC-style vendor promotions and Bollywood-inspired creative concepts designed to reach both families and younger audiences through social media.

The promotions emphasized the event’s central message: free entry, free parking, shopping, food and entertainment all under one roof.

The campaign also highlighted participating jewelry and clothing businesses, performers and the three jewelry giveaways from Aabhushan Jewelers.

Supporting businesses and cultural organizations

Beyond its entertainment value, Diwali Mela Edison served as a platform for entrepreneurs, jewelers, designers, food businesses, artists and cultural organizations to connect directly with consumers.

For more than 30 participating vendors, the mela provided an opportunity to introduce their products to a large and diverse audience at the height of the festive shopping season.

For dancers and singers, it provided a stage to showcase their talent.

And for families, the event offered an opportunity to spend the day together enjoying shopping, Bollywood music, dance, food and Indian cultural traditions.

Held from noon to 8 p.m. at Akbar Banquet Hall in Edison, the event reflected the vibrancy and diversity of New Jersey’s Indian American community.

With Aabhushan Jewelers as Title Sponsor, support from Tilda, ITV Gold as Media Sponsor, more than 30 vendors, dance performances by groups including Naach Fusion Academy and Dance X Studio, and Bollywood songs performed by Ali AZ and Sachin Ravindran, Diwali Mela Edison turned a day of festive shopping into a broader celebration of community and culture.

The three gold and diamond jewelry giveaways by Aabhushan Jewelers provided an additional highlight to a day that blended entrepreneurship, entertainment and tradition — bringing the festive spirit of Diwali together under one roof.