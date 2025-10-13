Diwali lights up City Hall in downtown Chicago

- ADVERTISEMENT -



In the heart of Chicago’s bustling Loop, where skyscrapers pierce the autumn sky like modern-day minarets, a symphony of light unfolded on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at City Hall, an iconic public building transformed with colorful Diwali décor.

The Festival of Lights was organized by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Chicago and the INDO-US Lions Club jointly with Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

Hundreds gathered for the event, according to a press release from Asian Media USA, as the fragrance of marigolds and incense, mingled in the Lake Michigan breeze. Traditional saris and kurtas mingled with Western suits.

Pappas along with Sunil Shah, Hina Trivedi, Anu Malhotra, and Ajeet Singh welcomed the gathering. Entry was secured with two IDs, but once inside the hall, barriers dissolved into smiles. “Join us to light up Chicago together with Unity, Joy & Tradition!” the invitations had read.

Pappas greeted everyone with the words, “Diwali greetings to all of you.”

Mariyana Spyropoulos, clerk of Circuit Court of Cook County & Michael Puccinelli, Press Secretary also joined the celebration.

Anu Malhotra, President of FIA Chicago, welcomed the crowd. “Diwali is a festival of lights, but more than that, it brings communities, hearts, and people together with gratitude and joy,” she said. Explaining the ancient roots of the celebration — Lord Rama’s homecoming after 14 years of exile — she reminded the gathering that goodness always triumphs over evil.

“The light in your hand represents the light within you, and the flower represents your heart — pure and ready to spread love,” Malhotra said, as diyas flickered and petals shone, as the crowd recited the Sanskrit shloka:

“May Almighty take us from darkness to light, negativity to positivity?

May all be happy? May all be peaceful? May all celebrate life every day?

May there be peace — within and all around.”

A special guest, the Consul General of Ukraine in Chicago, arrived with his assistant, was greeted by the crowd. “Thank you for having me here. Let the good win over the tough times,” he said.

Representing India, Deputy Consul General K.D. Thokchom conveyed greetings and appreciation to FIA and the State of Illinois, wishing everyone a Happy Diwali.

Sunil Shah, Chairman of FIA Chicago, welcomed everyone and reflected on the deeper meaning of the festival, saying, “Diwali reminds us that when we come together with light in our hearts and purpose in our actions, no darkness can prevail. It is a celebration of hope, goodness, and new beginnings.”

Others who joined in welcoming the crowd included, Brij Sharma, Chairman of UPA, and Hina Trivedi of INDO-US Lions Club, who said, “We thank Maria Pappas for welcoming us today. Maria always goes above and beyond, and her entire staff worked tirelessly for months to make this possible.”

Pappas in her speech, said, “We are living in a period of darkness and anger, but it is wonderful to be at an event that reminds us light will always overcome darkness.”

Dancer Madhura Sane of Nritya Natya Academy performed a classical Indian dance.

The celebration continued with proclamations and honors. Sunil Shah presented an official proclamation from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, recognizing FIA Chicago for its leadership and cultural outreach in strengthening Illinois’ vibrant diversity.

Awards followed for outstanding community service — including Sunil Shah, Anu Malhotra, and Ajeet Singh, honored for their tireless dedication to cultural unity and service.