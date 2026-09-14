Divine Hindu Parivar Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With Two-Day Outdoor Raas Garba in Niles

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NILES, IL — The religious community organization, Divine Hindu Parivar, celebrated its fourth anniversary with a colorful and spirited two-day outdoor Raas Garba celebration on Friday and Saturday, September 11 and 12, 2026, at Golf Mill Park in Niles, Illinois.

Devotees, families, community leaders and friends gathered to celebrate and experience some of India’s diverse culture, with a focus on Gujarat, Hindu traditions, music, dance and the Spirit of Navratri

The outdoor festivities transformed Golf Mill Park into a colorful gathering place with people in traditional Indian attire, energetic music and the rhythmic movements of Garba and Dandiya Raas, two of Gujarat’s most cherished folk-dance traditions, in which people of all ages participated.

Divine Hindu Parivar is dedicated to promoting awareness and understanding of Hindu Dharma, its scriptures, traditions, worship and cultural heritage. Its official website places particular emphasis on the Vedas—Rigveda, Samaveda, Yajurveda and Atharvaveda—as foundational scriptures of Hinduism, while also presenting educational information about Hindu religion, scriptures, ethics, rituals, worship, philosophy, deities and culture.

The organization’s website highlights devotion to Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and other Hindu deities, as well as the importance of the Vedas and Sanatan Dharma. It also presents Hindu culture as encompassing not only religious worship but a rich heritage of music, dance, literature, art, philosophy and social traditions.

Garba occupies a special place in Gujarati Hindu culture and is particularly associated with Navratri, the sacred festival honoring the Divine Mother and the triumph of divine strength, righteousness and devotion. Dandiya Raas, traditionally performed with decorated sticks, adds another energetic and joyful dimension to Navratri festivities and has become one of the most recognizable cultural traditions celebrated by the diaspora around the world.

The circular movement of Garba has long been associated with continuity and the eternal presence of the Divine, while people dancing together symbolize community, harmony and collective devotion.

For the Indian-American community across the United States, Navratri and Garba celebrations have become important occasions for preserving cultural identity while introducing Indian traditions to the wider American community.

In the Chicago metropolitan area, Raas Garba programs attract not only Gujarati families but people representing many regions, languages and traditions of India. Children and young adults born and raised in the United States are able to experience the music, clothing, dance and devotional traditions of their ancestral heritage firsthand.

The fourth anniversary of Divine Hindu Parivar added special significance to this year’s celebration. The organization maintains its community presence from Morton Grove, Illinois, serving families in the greater Chicagoland region.

Cultural and religious organizations such as Divine Hindu Parivar play an increasingly important role in maintaining connections between generations of Indian Americans. Festivals provide a welcoming environment where newcomers can meet established community members, children can learn about their heritage, and families can build lasting friendships.

At the same time, these celebrations introduce the richness and diversity of Indian culture to friends and neighbors from other backgrounds, contributing to the multicultural fabric of the United States.