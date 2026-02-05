Divine drops Gurinder Gill’s new music video ‘Late Knights’

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Mumbai, February 5, 2026: Divine has dropped the official music video for ‘Late Knights’, featuring leading Punjabi-Canadian rapper-singer Gurinder Gill.

Produced by Zzorawar and Arsh Heer, ‘Late Knights’ is anchored by a dark orchestral sample that sets a somber tone, reflecting themes of success, loyalty and the persistence of insincerity that often accompanies rise and visibility.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUST3JEApHg/?hl=en

Speaking about track, Divine in a press note said, “‘Late Knights’ comes from a very real place. As you grow, you start seeing people differently–who’s genuine, who’s around for the moment. The song is about staying grounded through that and holding on to the ones who’ve been solid from day one. Gurinder brought that same honesty and strength to the record, which made the collaboration feel natural.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Dimple Kotecha and Shaan Sachdeva, adopts a stark visual language defined by high-contrast lighting and minimal stylization. Through close-ups and wide frames, the video emphasizes the artists’ presence and the solidarity of their inner circles, reinforcing the track’s central idea: resistance to false affection and envy masked as admiration.