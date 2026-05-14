Diverse Generations Gather for Spiritual Wellness Event in Queens

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JAMAICA, N.Y. — Community members from across generations gathered May 9 for a spiritual wellness and self-growth program titled “From Service to Self: A Spiritual Experience for Every Generation,” held at a residence on Wexford Terrace in Jamaica, Queens.

The four-hour event brought together more than 50 attendees, including spiritual seekers, community advocates and supporters of vegan initiatives, for an afternoon focused on meditation, yoga, mindfulness and personal development.

The program featured Ms. Rajyashree Chaudhuri, national president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, as chief guest. Panel discussions included remarks from Rakesh Bhargava, planning director and past president of the New York chapter of World Vegan Vision, and Uma Swaminathan of AIA New Jersey and World Vegan Vision.

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The event was emceed by Kavya Ramani, while representatives Andre and Mallica participated on behalf of the World Peace Organization (HWPL).

Meditation and yoga sessions were led by Mirla Pireira, who guided participants through mindfulness exercises aimed at promoting inner peace, emotional balance and resilience. Organizers also arranged interactive workshops, games and discussions designed to encourage self-reflection, communication and community engagement.

The gathering concluded with a vegan dinner where attendees shared experiences and continued discussions in an informal setting.

Organizers said the event reflected the collaborative efforts of organizations including World Vegan Vision, founded by H.K. and Malti Shah, Ananda Marga, and Human Light Foundation Inc.

Special recognition was given to coordinators Radhika Acharya, also known as Didi Ananda Radhika, Dr. Bimal Ramani and Nitin Vyas, public relations director of World Vegan Vision, for their contributions in organizing the program.

The occasion was also recognized with special citations presented on behalf of Clyde Vanel.