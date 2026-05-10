Disha Patani makes Hollywood debut in Kevin Spacey’s film ‘The Portal of Force’

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Los Angeles, May 9, 2026: Actor Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood debut ‘The Portal of Force’, which also stars veteran actor Kevin Spacey.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, the trailer of the film was unveiled.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PTUEdYRyCI

The trailer introduces Disha as Jessica, the emotional and narrative epicentre of an epic supernatural showdown between two ancient factions — the Statiguards and the Holiguards.

The Portal of Force, the first film of the Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga, marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe created by Lado Okhotnikov.

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At the heart of the story lies a confrontation between two ancient forces: the Statiguards, who stand for order and the rules that hold the world together, and the Holiguards, who live by a very different code. Framed as “the Chosen One,” Jessica is revealed to be the daughter of rival leaders on both sides — a living bridge between warring worlds — and the ultimate decider in a battle that could determine how this war ends, and humanity’s fate along with it.

Excited about her Hollywood foray, Disha in a press note said,”I’ve waited with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project. Stepping into my first international outing was both thrilling and terrifying – but the scope to explore the craft was massive. Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself. You realise that storytelling transcends language and geography — honesty on screen is universal. I’ve always loved action and to bring what I’ve learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering.”

In the upcoming months, Disha will also be seen in ‘Awarapan 2’.