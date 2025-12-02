DHS Launches “Cyber Monday” Offer: Free Holiday Flight Home and $1,000 Exit Gift Through CBP Home App

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Washington, D.C., Dec. 1, 2025 — In an announcement that has already sparked nationwide discussion, the Department of Homeland Security unveiled what it calls “the holiday deal of a lifetime”: a program offering individuals living in the United States without legal status a **free flight home for the holidays** and a **$1,000 “exit gift.”**

According to the DHS press release, the offer is available through the federal government’s CBP Home App, which allows eligible individuals to arrange voluntary departure directly from their phones.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described the deal as a “fantastic gift this holiday season,” saying participants would receive paid travel, a financial incentive, and what DHS frames as a chance to “return to America the right, legal way” in the future.



“The choice is simple,” McLaughlin said in the statement. “Choose self-deportation and reap the rewards, or stay here and continue breaking our laws, which will lead to you being arrested and deported.”

How the Program Works

DHS says the process is designed to be “fast, free, and easy.” After downloading the CBP Home App and submitting basic information, users can schedule a voluntary departure flight. DHS then covers travel costs and issues a $1,000 payment once return travel is confirmed.

The press release also highlights additional incentives:

* Forgiveness of civil fines or penalties for failing to depart,

* Preservation of a potential future legal pathway back to the United States.

DHS claims more than **2 million individuals** have already left the country through similar self-departure pathways.

A Hard Sell — and a Hard Deadline

The tone of the announcement mirrors the urgency of a retail promotion. A Cyber Monday graphic posted on the DHS account on X describes the offer as “the best deal of the season.”

But the agency also issues a stark warning to those who choose not to participate. The press release states that individuals who decline the self-deportation option “will be arrested, deported, and… will never be able to return to the United States.”

While supporters may view the offer as a cost-effective way to encourage voluntary compliance with immigration law, critics are expected to raise questions about the ethical and practical implications of framing deportation as a promotional “deal.”

The unusual messaging—pairing holiday cheer with immigration enforcement—makes the announcement one of the most striking government communications of the year.

For now, DHS is urging eligible individuals not to “miss out” and to download the CBP Home App immediately. Whether the offer is embraced, debated, or challenged, it has ensured one thing: immigration policy has entered the holiday news cycle with an unexpected twist.