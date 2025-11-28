Dharmendra’s poem from ‘Ikkis’ expresses his desire to return to his village; fans say, “feels like saying goodbye once more”

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): The makers of legendary actor

Dharmendra’s final film, ‘Ikkis,’ released an emotional poem from the movie as a

tribute.

Taking to their Instagram account on Friday morning, Maddock Films, the production

house behind the war drama, posted the poem along with a video.

The poem, filmed with Dharmendra and featured in a newly released video clip,

shows his character returning to his roots, his village in Punjab, his childhood home,

and the memories that shaped him. The scene depicts him revisiting familiar lanes,

meeting old friends, and soaking in the warmth of a life long left behind.

Titled “Aj Bhi Ji Karda Hai, Pind Apne Nu Jaanwa” (translated as “I still yearn to

return to my village”), the verse reflects a bittersweet longing for the simplicity of

home. Dharmendra speaks fondly of wanting to bathe in the village pond with cattle,

play kabaddi with childhood friends, and relive the “pind vali zindagi”, the unmatched

joy of rural life, before ending on a tender note about missing his mother.

Along with the video, Maddock Films also added a caption describing Dharmendra as

a “true son of the soil.” It read, “Dharam Ji was a true son of the soil, and his words

carry the essence of that soil. This poem by him is a yearning; a tribute from one

legend to another. Thank you for gifting us this timeless verse.” #Ikkis will be in

cinemas worldwide on December 25, 2025.