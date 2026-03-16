Dharmendra remembered in Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list

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The 98th Academy Awards paid tribute to several icons of world cinema on Monday morning, but veteran Indian star Dharmendra was absent from the televised segment despite being officially acknowledged by the Academy.

The legendary Bollywood actor, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, was included in the Academy’s official online In Memoriam list released on the day of the ceremony.

Another iconic Indian actor, Manoj Kumar, who also died last year, was similarly acknowledged by the Academy but omitted from the televised segment.

Legendary Indian filmmaker S. Krishnaswamy, and Indian actress, B. Saroja Devi were also acknowledged by the Academy.

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Dharmendra remains one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he appeared in more than 300 films and delivered memorable performances in classics such as Sholay, Satyakam, and Chupke Chupke.

Earlier this year, the actor received a prominent international tribute at the BAFTA Awards 2026, where he was honoured during the In Memoriam segment. British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware performed an emotional rendition of The Way We Were, accompanied by a montage celebrating the late actor’s life and cinematic legacy.

Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir received nominations in two documentary categories for The Perfect Neighbor and The Devil Is Busy, though neither project won.