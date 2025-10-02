- ADVERTISEMENT -



Spiritual learning and service to humanity were the overarching goals at the Shrimad Rajchandra Spiritual Center, USA (SRSC USA) “Festival of Bliss,” a special three-day event commencing its founder, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s, 60th Birth Anniversary celebrations.

According to organizers, thousands from around the world, attended the festivities which took place from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28, 2025, at SRSC-USA, a community-integrated sanctuary focused on spiritual growth, wellness, and service. The center is located in picturesque Stroudsburg, PA, where attendees gathered to greet and pay homage to Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

The celebrations began with birthday wishes to Pujya Gurudevshri, followed by a soulful musical dedication by devotees. A spiritual discourse and a serene lakeside veneration, made it a truly unforgettable occasion for attendees, organizers said.

Addressing a large gathering, Pujya Gurudevshri explained the difference between human birth and human life. “He said that if we transform human birth into a Festival of Bliss, then it will be said that human life has truly been lived,” the press release quoted him saying. He further explained that it is an opportunity to be awakened. “By awakening the true discrimination between worthless and worthwhile living, a true seeker can remain detached even amidst worldly entanglements.”

“With this spirit at heart, Pujya Gurudevshri guided seekers deeper into the journey of devotion, dissolving all delusions along the way,” according to the press release.

The Festival celebrated the teachings and humanitarian work of Pujya Gurudevshri. Attendees participated in various activities, including a tribute to the spiritual leader’s commencement of His 60th year; discourses by him providing guidance on inner peace and spiritual growth; and a special devotional performance by acclaimed musician and singer, Sachin Sanghvi.

One of the biggest highlights of the three days was an massive initiative that aimed at reflecting the Mission’s core values of compassion and social upliftment for the community – More than 100,000 meals were hand-packed by volunteers for communities worldwide facing starvation and malnutrition.

Also noteworthy was the Poconos Health and Wellness Fest: The Shrimad Rajchandra Love & Care USA (SRLC USA), in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network, hosted the Poconos Health and Wellness Fest on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

This free community event brought together licensed medical professionals, preventive screenings, and wellness workshops for over 250 residents. The health fair addressed critical healthcare access needs in the Pocono Mountains. Among the services and workshops provided were vision and dental health checks, blood pressure and cholesterol testing, diabetes screenings, bone density and BMI assessments; and dementia screenings for adults over 50. An Ask-a-Doctor booth gave interested attendees the option to talk to licensed physicians; a CPR & First Aid Training booth as well as free wellness kits and family-friendly educational materials were provided.

Dr. Chintan Mehta, an internal medicine specialist, who is also a Trustee of SRLC USA, said, “Working alongside St. Luke’s University Health Network allowed us to bridge community service with professional medical expertise. This event reflected SRLC USA’s belief that true wellness includes not only mindfulness and stress relief but also access to healthcare and preventive education.”

Among other initiatives, organizers held the Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC) Evening of Gratitude, the goal of which was to pay tribute to the spirit of selfless service to all.

A Diksha Ceremony was also held, where Pujya Gurudevshri initiated three “blessed seekers” into Atmarpit Diksha. This act was meant to also inspire others “to deepen their bond and walk the path of selfless dedication,” organizers said.

The three dovotees who were initiated into a life of spiritual pursuit, included:

* Neil Shah, Indianapolis, IN – B.S. from Indiana University, MBA from UC Berkeley

* Kevin Shah, Mumbai – Chartered Accountant, B.Com

* Smriti Kothari, Mumbai – M.A. in Counselling Psychology & Diploma in Hindustani Classical Music