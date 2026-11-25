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MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) – Germany’s Deutsche Bank and Indian state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) have signed a preliminary agreement to structure and finance corporate acquisitions in India, the lenders said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The alliance follows reforms by India’s central bank permitting domestic lenders to finance corporate acquisitions, funding up to 75% of the deal value for listed and unlisted firms.

In March, India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) partnered with Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) to structure and finance projects, including mergers, acquisitions, and real estate financing for Indian and global clients.

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“We see considerable opportunity to support Indian companies as they grow in scale, pursue their strategic ambitions and deepen their connections to global markets,” said Kaushik Shaparia, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank Group for India and emerging Asia.

The partnership will leverage PNB’s domestic network with Deutsche Bank’s global capabilities to finance Indian companies pursuing strategic growth and domestic share acquisitions, according to the statement.

The lenders will explore opportunities across underwriting, debt arrangement, syndication, and deal facilitation, while maintaining independent credit and governance standards, they said.