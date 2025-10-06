Desi Talk Chicago 6th Annual Diwali Mela cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Chicago, IL — October 6, 2025:Desi Talk Chicago regretfully announces the cancellation of its much-anticipated 6th Annual Diwali Mela – Festival of Lights 2025, originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the National India Hub, located at 930 National Parkway, Schaumburg, IL.

Due to unavoidable and unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the organizing committee has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event in the interest of the safety, convenience, and overall experience of our community members, sponsors, and partners.

The Desi Talk Diwali Mela has long been one of the Midwest’s premier South Asian cultural celebrations — bringing together thousands of attendees each year to experience the colors, lights, music, dance, food, and spirit of Diwali. Since its inception, the event has symbolized unity, diversity, and cultural pride, while showcasing the immense talent and entrepreneurial spirit of our community.

“We share the disappointment of everyone who was eagerly looking forward to this year’s Diwali Mela,” said a spokesperson for Desi Talk Chicago. “Our team explored every possible option to move forward, but certain logistical and operational factors made it impossible to deliver the high-quality, safe, and joyful experience our community deserves. We remain deeply grateful for the continued love and support from our sponsors, vendors, and attendees.”

All partners, vendors, and ticket holders will be contacted individually with details regarding next steps and any applicable refunds or rollovers for future events.

Desi Talk Chicago remains committed to celebrating and uplifting the South Asian community through cultural programming, media initiatives, and future events. Plans are already underway to bring back the Diwali Mela – Festival of Lights in an even bigger and brighter way in 2026.

For updates and official announcements, please visit www.desitalkchicago.com or follow @DesiTalkChicago on social media.