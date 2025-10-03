- ADVERTISEMENT -



Boston, MA — The upcoming short film Two Steps has officially wrapped production, setting the stage for a highly anticipated release this Christmas. A collaboration between Seema Chaudhary Productions, Aashita Shekhar Productions, and Friday Films, the project marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Nita Pednekar and features a script by writer Hemant M. Pandya.

Billed with the tagline *“Reunion ends in reckoning,”* the film explores the fragile terrain of friendship, memory, and forgiveness.

Two Steps follows Jo Mehra and Seema Desai, childhood friends whose bond was fractured by bullying and silence. Years later, the pair meet again in Boston, where a seemingly tender reunion unearths old wounds and unresolved emotions. What begins as laughter and nostalgia transforms into a haunting confrontation with their past.

The narrative draws inspiration from Maya Angelou’s words: “People will never forget how you made them feel.”

Director Nita Pednekar, stepping behind the camera for the first time, described the experience as both daunting and exhilarating:

“Dreams have a way of testing us, but today one step becomes real. With gratitude, excitement, and a little nervousness, I step onto set for the very first time as a director. May this journey be full of learning, creativity, and magic. Here’s to beginnings!”

Writer Hemant M. Pandya reflected on the project’s collaborative spirit:

“This has been a journey filled with passion, creativity, long nights, and teamwork. Together, we’ve created something meaningful, and I cannot wait to share it with the world.”

Producers Seema Chaudhary and Aashita Shekhar also emphasized the film’s collective strength. Chaudhary noted, “From concept to final shot, *Two Steps* has been a true team effort — driven by purpose, trust, and vision.” Shekhar added, “What we’ve built together is not just a film, but a story that will linger in hearts long after the screen fades.”

The ensemble features performances by Seema Chaudhary, Aashita Shekhar, Vernika Singh, Aarna Shekhar, and Aleysha Sen, alongside a broad supporting cast. Behind the camera, cinematographer Nicholas Pietroniro, editor Karl Rayan Erikson, and sound recordist Colin Keyes shaped the film’s aesthetic and tone, while production received support from the City of Boston and the Boston Police Department.

With filming complete, *Two Steps* now heads into post-production ahead of its Christmas 2025 premiere. Positioned as a woman-centered narrative of strength and resilience, the film is expected to resonate deeply with audiences seeking intimate, character-driven storytelling.

As the lights dim this holiday season, Two Steps invites viewers to step into a story of reunion, reckoning, and emotional truth — one that promises to linger long after the credits roll.