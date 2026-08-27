Dancing Storytellers Bring Indian Mythology To Life On California Stage

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Angelinos and their children have the opportunity to see rich Indian mythology enacted on stage through two Indian-origin dancers Danish Bhandara and Tulsi Shah, accompanied on the Tabla by Ravi Deo, August 29, 2026, at the Sierra Madre Playhouse.

Their performance, “Indian Mythology and Me” weaves together three stories which may be particularly appealing to children — Bheema’s meeting with Hanuman, the clever mice who outwit an elephant queen, and the powerful tale of Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura.

The interactive show unfolds with “The Dancing Storytellers bring Indian myths to life through a vivid blend of classical South Asian dance, folk movement, theater, rhythm, and playful audience engagement.”

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“Designed especially for K–5 audiences but captivating for all ages, the program offers a vibrant introduction to Indian mythology, dance traditions, and the timeless themes embedded within them,” the Playhouse said in its publicity material.

Performers weave their way through the space, inviting children to step into the story with them, try out movement and gestures, and become part of the performance.

Each of the three stories is told through expressive gesture, dynamic choreography, and the artists’ signature style of conversational storytelling.

“Rich with humor, heart, and cultural insight, Indian Mythology and Me encourages reflection on identity, courage, empathy, and the power of stories to shape who we are,” Playhouse said.

Shah is a Los Angeles–based dance and performance artist with training across Western concert and commercial dance, global traditional forms, and aerial arts, according to her bio on the Dancing Storytellers website. She has toured across North America, performs regularly at Disney, and various other venues.

She has a B.A. in Dance and Theatre Arts from Loyola Marymount University. Shah has been performing Indian Mythology and Me at school assemblies since Fall 2025 and “is a fantastic Bhima, an adorable Mouse King, and a formidable Mahishasura!” says Dancing Storytellers.

Bhandara is a professional dancer, actress, choreographer & dance teacher. She has more than 12 yrs of training in Kathak, Bollywood dance, & Raqs Sharqi (Belly dance). In 2017 she graduated from UCLA with a BA in World Arts & Cultures with emphasis in Dance.

Bhandara has performed at Disney CA Adventures & Disney Animal Kingdom with Blue 13 Dance Company for which she has also been dance captain, according to her biography on Dancing Storytellers website.

Some of her other notable work include dancing LIVE on KTLA 5’s Morning News, A.R Rahman’s Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, with pop stars’ Latto & Anne Marie’s in music video I Just Called , the launch of Netflix series: We Speak Dance, and choreographing for the play West Bollywood written by Aruna Harjani, directed by Kiff Scholl.