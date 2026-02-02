Dalai Lama’s Grammy win overwhelms Tibetans worldwide

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), February 2, 2026: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been awarded a Grammy Award for his audiobook ‘Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama’ at the prestigious ceremony held on Monday February 1, 2026.

The Dalai Lama won the award in the audiobook category, where he was nominated alongside Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story by Kathy Garver, Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah, Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson, and You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli by Fab Morvan.

Reacting to the achievement, Tenzin Topdhen, director of the Tibet Museum, expressed happiness over the honour, calling it a moment of joy for Tibetans and peace-loving people across the world.

“We are overwhelmed and of course Losar is coming near and it’s a good news for Tibetans and peace loving countries around the world because what we see from China over the time they do lot of transnational aggression not only in PRC but across Asia and now we see it across America as well and the message from His holiness is love, peace and compassion so it’s like we put forward transnational compassion…,” Topdhen told ANI.

Tenzin Lekdhen, spokesperson of Students for Free Tibet, said the award has brought immense joy to Tibetans both inside and outside Tibet.

“When he was nominated for the Grammy awards, Tibetans not just in-exile but also in Tibet and our supporters in the whole world really celebrated that moment and today when we got this news that his holiness was really awarded the Grammy we are joyous beyond expectations,” Lekdhen said.

He added that the award carries special significance for Tibetans living under difficult conditions. “The main reaction, I think it’s from the Tibetans inside Tibet, they have been facing huge hardships under the Chinese occupation and getting this good news of Grammy award, I think it’s a momentous and joyous moment for Tibetans inside Tibet… it’s also a strong message for China as it has been putting efforts in damaging Dalai Lama’s image not just in Tibet but in the whole world so this prestigious award clearly sends a message to China…,” he said.

The album was nominated in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held on Monday (Local Time). The event took place at Los Angeles.The Dalai Lama collaborated with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash on this album, which is a combination of spoken words and music to celebrate the values of peace, compassion and hope.

In response to the award the Dalai Lama’s office posted a message from the Spiritual leader saying, “I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely.”