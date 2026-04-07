D.C. Mayoral Candidate Rini Sampath’s Plan To “Fix The Basics”

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On her campaign website riniformayor.com, Sampath says, “Too often, city insiders run campaigns built around empty promises without explaining how they’ll actually deliver for DC. But we have a plan.”

Among the highlights of Sampath’s plan, in her words, are :

Lead with transparency and accountability –

DC collects performance data but doesn’t use it to manage the city. Audits show city agency failures persist because data is fragmented, accountability is unclear, and failures don’t trigger consequences.

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On day one, I will review every open DC Auditor report and performance dashboard to identify where the city is missing benchmarks and where residents are paying the price. We’ll deploy a team of data and technology experts to translate findings into action.

Drawing on best practices from cities like New York and San Diego, we’ll build digital tools that let residents report issues, track responses in real time, and see whether the city met its deadlines. We’ll use this to identify gaps and allocate resources to closing them.

DC already has the data. We’ll finally use it to fix problems faster and manage the city budget responsibly.

Revamp City Hall’s culture and setting higher performance standard —

DC Auditor reports show agencies struggle with unclear leadership, inconsistent performance management, and weak follow-through. But performance is also a culture problem. High-performing organizations combine accountability with trust: people know who’s responsible, what success looks like, and that leadership has their back.

As Mayor, I’ll recruit senior leaders with experience running complex organizations and building healthy teams while empowering existing city government talent. I will hold them to clear expectations:

Defined goals tied to resident outcomes Measurable benchmarks published publicly Performance reviews informed by data, not politics Leadership accountability for staff engagement and morale

Learn from cities that work –

Copenhagen’s street redesigns prioritizing pedestrians and cyclists helped achieve among the lowest traffic fatality rates in the world. Madrid’s low-emission zones measurably reduced pollution. Seoul’s digital governance reforms improved service delivery and public trust.

We will bring in leading urban planning, transportation, environmental, and public-management experts to study what worked and why. We’ll adapt proven strategies to DC’s legal authority, fiscal constraints, and neighborhoods.

Public accountability in the open –

The city publishes data, but residents can’t understand who’s responsible, whether timelines are met, or what happens when they aren’t. Performance information is scattered across dashboards that are difficult to use.

Under my administration:

Every major initiative will have a publicly identified City Hall leader responsible for delivery Strategic plans will be published early with clear goals, timelines, and success metrics Residents will receive regular, plain-language updates on what’s working and what isn’t Digital dashboards will make performance visible without digging through technical reports

Run the city with fiscal discipline and drive modern revenue growth –

Federal employment declines and high commercial vacancy are weakening DC’s revenue base, contributing to projected budget shortfalls that jeopardize city services, schools, public safety, and infrastructure. We can’t simply cut costs. We need to broaden our economic base.

As Mayor, I’ll conduct a full review of the city’s revenue mix to identify where revenue is concentrated, volatile, or misaligned with economic realities. We’ll pursue growth-oriented strategies: supporting small businesses, revitalizing underused commercial space, and strengthening visitor economy revenues.