Cryptocurrency money launderer pleads guilty to RICO conspiracy in scheme that stole $263 Million in crypto

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

WASHINGTON – Kunal Mehta, 45, of Irvine, California, pleaded guilty today in connection with his role in a multi-state conspiracy that used social engineering to steal hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency from victims throughout the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Mehta, aka “Papa,” “The Accountant,” and “Shrek,” pleaded to participating in a RICO conspiracy before U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly and admitted that he helped to launder at least $25 million.

Joining in the announcement were FBI Special Agent in Charge Reid Davis of the Washington Field Office Criminal Division and Executive Special Agent in Charge Kareem Carter of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (CI), Washington, D.C. Field Office.

“Kunal Mehta along with his co-conspirators stole hundreds of millions of dollars

in cryptocurrency from victims and then laundered that money to give it the

appearance of legitimacy, spending it lavishly on themselves,” said U.S. Attorney

Pirro. “We are committed to rooting out fraud and holding those responsible fully

accountable.”

“Mehta is the eighth defendant to plead guilty for his role in this scheme,” said the FBI’s Davis. “Today’s plea reaffirms the FBI’s commitment to exposing fraudsters and should remind Americans to beware of online scammers: Do not reply to calls, emails, or texts that request personal information, such as your password, PIN, or any one-time passwords that are sent to your email or phone.”

According to the court documents, the social engineering enterprise began before October 2023 and continued through at least March 2025. It grew from friendships developed on online gaming platforms and was comprised of individuals based in California, Connecticut, New York, Florida, and abroad.

Mehta was a money launderer for the group which also included database hackers, organizers, target identifiers, callers, money launderers, and residential burglars targeting hardware virtual currency wallets.

According to court documents, members of the enterprise stole cryptocurrency from victims throughout the United States through elaborate ruses committed online and through spoofed phone numbers. They then used the stolen virtual currency to purchase, among other things, nightclub services ranging up to $500,000 per evening, luxury handbags valued in the tens of thousands of dollars that were given away at nightclub parties, luxury watches valued between $100,000 and $500,000, luxury clothing valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, rental homes in Los Angeles, the Hamptons, and Miami, private jet rentals, a team of private security guards, and a fleet of at least 28 exotic cars ranging in value from $100,000 to $3.8 million.

The original indictment alleges that on Aug. 18, 2024, Mehta’s co-conspirator Malone Lam and another associate contacted a victim in the District of Columbia and, through the communications with that victim, fraudulently obtained over 4,100 Bitcoin – valued then at $263 million, and valued this week at more than $384.5 million.

Mehta first met the members of the in early 2024 through a money exchanger who was friendly with the owner of a Los Angeles exotic car dealership. The money exchanger solicited Mehta’s assistance with crypto-to-cash conversions in the tens of thousands of dollars. Mehta charged a 10% fee for converting the cryptocurrency to fiat cash.

Mehta created multiple shell companies in 2024 for the purpose of laundering funds through bank accounts created to give the appearance of legitimacy. To facilitate crypto-to-wire money laundering services, Mehta received stolen cryptocurrency from the group which they had already laundered. Mehta then transferred the cryptocurrency to associates who further laundered it through sophisticated blockchain laundering techniques. The solen funds returned to Mehta’s shell company bank accounts through incoming wire transfers from additional shell companies organized by others throughout the United States.

When members of the conspiracy requested cash, Mehta often delivered it himself. Mehta also performed wire transfers for the group, sending stolen funds to an exotic car dealership, a private jet company and real estate rental companies in exchange for a 10% fee for himself.

In addition, Mehta used his shell companies to facilitate exotic car purchases for members of the criminal enterprise. The co-conspirators — predominately 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds — did not want Lamborghinis, Rolls Royces, Porsches, Ferraris and the like held in their true names because it would bring unwanted attention to their unexplained wealth as unemployed young men. Mehta titled the vehicles in the names of his shell companies to help disguise the true owners. He also sought out straw signers who would place their names on the car titles and purchase documents in exchange for payments which exceeded $10,000 per signing. In turn, Mehta would typically charge a 10% fee for his services.

The FBI, IRS-CI, and U.S. Attorney’s Office are committed to helping prevent Americans from falling victim to cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes.

If someone claiming to be a company “representative” contacts you and asks you to provide personal information or to verify your account by providing a code, you should initiate a new call to that company by dialing the company’s verified customer service line. You can visit the FBI’s website for more information about cryptocurrency investment fraud.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and the IRS-Criminal Investigation Washington D.C. Field Office. Significant investigative and operational support was provided by the FBI’s Los Angeles and Miami field offices.

The matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Rosenberg, Co-Chief of the Fraud, Public Corruption, and Civil Rights Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.