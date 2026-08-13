CRYket 2026 – Beyond the Pitch : Cricket for a Cause

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The non-profit organization Child Rights and You, America, CRY-America, announced August 12, 2026, the details of its upcoming 2026 Annual CRYket Tournament. This year, CRYket will unite more than 10 teams in the Youth, Women’s and Men’s categories on the pitch at Johnson Park, Piscataway NJ on August 15th.

Bringing together local athletes, community leaders and cricket enthusiasts, CRYket 2026 aims to harness the power of sports to raise awareness for the cause of children’s rights and to raise funds to eliminate issues of lack of access to education, malnutrition and vulnerability to exploitation.

Patrick Bocco, CRY America’s Director of Fundraising, inviting players said, “Your participation here ensures that the underprivileged children we serve have a chance at happy and safe childhoods where they can play instead of earn.”

Arshia and Haresh Lala, the father and daughter duo who have been organizing this successful event for the past few years. “Every champion was once a beginner who refused to give up. Today, we play not just for victory, but for the dreams of every child who deserves a brighter tomorrow,” they are quoted saying in the press release.

The proceeds raised through CRYket will go towards removing obstacles that lead to deprivation, thus ensuring children have their basic rights to live, learn, grow and play, organizers said.

About CRY America:

CRY, Child Rights and You America Inc (CRY America) is a 501c3 non-profit which enjoys the support of more than 35,334 donors and 2,000 volunteers. “CRY America has impacted the lives of 825,539 children living across 5,064 villages and slums through support to 111 Projects in India and the USA,” it said.