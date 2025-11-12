CRY Walk 2025 towards a Better Tomorrow for Thousands of Children

- ADVERTISEMENT -



November 10, 2025: CRY, Child Rights and You America (CRY America) successfully concluded its annual CRY Walk series across multiple cities in the US. The CRY Walks provide an opportunity for people to support the cause of children denied opportunities to live, learn, grow and play.

CRY Walk 2025 events united community volunteers, walking and biking enthusiasts, sponsors and donors across Los Angeles, Seattle, New Jersey, Boston, Houston and San Diego. The events comprised of 5k walks in community parks or along scenic trails, fun activities for students, snacks and dance warm-up sessions!

Shefali Sunderlal, President, CRY America said, “We thank everyone who came together to support our CRY Walk events to ensure a better childhood for underprivileged children. Every step is an investment into a child’s future. When we ensure that the rights of children are protected, we create a better world for everyone.”

We are grateful to our event donors, sponsors, fundraisers, walkers and volunteers for being the bridge between lost dreams and new beginnings for underprivileged children. A special round of applause to our high school students who organized successful events across multiple cities.

CRY San Diego Volunteer Leader Palak Gosalia believes that, “Volunteering with CRY events like the CRY Walk spark meaningful conversations, foster empathy, and mobilize support for a great cause. They make a direct impact in our immediate community and enable long-term change for children in underserved areas”.

About CRY America: CRY, Child Rights and You America Inc (CRY America) is a 501c3 non-profit driven by its vision of a just world in which all children have equal opportunities to develop to their full potential and realize their dreams. With the support of over 35,000 donors and 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of 800,000 children through support to 111 Projects in India & the USA.