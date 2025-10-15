Cricket Women’s World Cup: India fined 5 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against Australia

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15: The Indian women’s cricket team has been fined five per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against Australia in the 13th fixture of the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The sanctions were imposed by Michell Periera of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees after India were found to be one over short of their target, even after time allowances were taken into account.

On-field umpires Sue Redfern and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Jacqueline Williams levelled the charge.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

India was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur accepted the offence and the proposed sanction, meaning no formal hearing was required.

The Indian women’s team is looking to script history and lift its first World Cup trophy on home soil at the ongoing showpiece event. The hosts got off to a flying start after trouncing Sri Lanka and arch-rival Pakistan in one-sided affairs.

However, India’s campaign went off the track after enduring back-to-back defeats against South Africa and defending champions Australia. The South Africa clash went down to the wire, but Nadine de Klerk’s unbeaten 84 outclassed skipper Harmanpreet and her side.

Even against Australia, India put up a resilient show with the bat and blazed their way to a daunting 330. However, captain Alyssa Healy’s scorching 142 outgunned the hosts and propelled the defending champions to a narrow three-wicket win.

After two successive heartbreaks, the Indian team has a week to regain its lost mojo and return to winning ways. However, a formidable England side awaits them on Sunday.