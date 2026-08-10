Cricket-WCA welcomes formation of Sri Lanka players’ body

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket – Asia Cup – Final – Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 11, 2022 Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis walks after losing his wicket off the bowling of Pakistan’s Naseem Shah REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

COLOMBO, Aug 10 (Reuters) – The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) said the formation of a players’ body in Sri Lanka was a landmark development for the professionalism and growth of the game in the country.

The Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers’ Association was officially launched on Saturday, with white-ball captain Kusal Mendis named its inaugural president.

Its creation comes as Sri Lanka Cricket undergoes a reform process led by a government-appointed committee.

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“A strong game and strong player representation go hand in hand,” WCA Chief Executive Tom Moffat said in a statement on Monday.

“Cricket thrives when players have a genuine voice in its future, and by coming together with a unified voice, the Sri Lankan players have demonstrated a deep commitment to the long-term health, integrity and professional progression of the game.”

Women’s team captain Chamari Athapaththu has also backed the association, which will give players a stronger voice, particularly in negotiations with the cricket board over permission to take part in franchise cricket.

Players in 17 of the top 19 cricket-playing countries are now affiliated with the WCA, with India and Pakistan the exceptions.

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