Cricket-Test opener Renshaw bats way into Australia’s ODI squad for upcoming home series against India

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Former test opener Matt Renshaw is in the frame for a long-awaited one-day international debut after being named in Australia’s squad for this month’s home series against India.

Renshaw played the last of his 14 tests against India in New Delhi nearly three years ago but has earned a surprise place in the Mitchell Marsh-captained squad released on Tuesday after piling on the runs for Australia ‘A’ against Sri Lanka ‘A’ in July.

The 29-year-old lefthander was one of four additions to the 15-man squad, joining fast bowler Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Matt Short and Mitchell Owen.

With Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis recently retiring from ODI cricket, Renshaw and power-hitter Owen could form part of a new-look Australian middle order in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

Starc, meanwhile, returns to international action for the first time this summer after resting from the South Africa tour.

Australia will play three ODIs against India starting October 19 in Perth, followed by a five-match T20 series.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh will continue to lead the ODI side in Pat Cummins’s absence, with the fast bowler recovering from a back injury ahead of the home Ashes.

Selectors also named a 14-man squad for the first two T20s in Canberra (October 29) and Melbourne (October 31), with Josh Inglis to replace Alex Carey as wicketkeeper after recovering from a calf strain.

Carey, who helped Australia beat New Zealand 2-0 in the recent T20 series at Mount Maunganui, was included in the ODI squad but will miss the series-opener to play red-ball cricket in the domestic Sheffield Shield.

Australian ODI squad:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Australian T20 squad (first two games):

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.