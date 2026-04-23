Cricket-Rajasthan’s Jadeja Pleased With Middle Order’s Response Under Pressure

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Cricket – Indian Premier League – IPL – Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals – Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India – April 22, 2026 Rajasthan Royals’ Ravindra Jadeja in action REUTERS/Stringer

April 23 (Reuters) – Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said he was pleased the middle order got the chance to bat under pressure on Wednesday after they came to the rescue when the top three failed to cash in against Lucknow Super Giants.

Openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are among the Indian Premier League’s top-six scorers this season so far, fell in quick succession along with Dhruv Jurel, leaving the visitors struggling at 32-3.

However, Jadeja struck an unbeaten 43 off 29 balls as the middle order lifted Rajasthan to 159-6 in 20 overs on a slow pitch. Lucknow were then bowled out for 119 as Rajasthan collected a 40-run win.

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“I personally think that we (middle order) got a chance to bat at the right time and that too in a pressure situation,” Jadeja, who was named player of the match, told reporters.

“Sometimes in the past the top three are performing and making runs and the rest of the batting didn’t (get to bat) much and they got exposed in important matches.

“So it’s a good thing that in the middle phase of the tournament, all the players are batting and that too in pressure situations.”

Rajasthan, who are second in the points table, next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

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