Cricket-Not your normal cup of tea? India flips menu for Guwahati test

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has taken the unusual step of reversing the normal refreshment order for the second test starting on November 22, which will be Guwahati’s first-ever test match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The decision was driven by the early start and fast fading light in north-east India.

“It is a practical decision,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who hails from Guwahati, told cricket website ESPNcricinfo.

“In winters, sunrise and sunset are very early here in north-east India. By 4 pm the (day)light recedes and you can’t play much after. Because of that we have decided to start early, so play will start at 9 am.”

Reuters has contacted the BCCI for comment.

The match will begin half an hour earlier than usual for red-ball tests in India.

The first test in Kolkata from November 14-18 begins at 9.30 am local time, but the revised schedule for the second test will have the toss at 0830 am before a 0900 start.

The first session will be played until 11 am when players have a 20-minute tea break. Lunch will be taken between 1320 and 1400, with the final session wrapping up by 1600.